It’s Okay to be Single on Valentine’s Day

For most, Valentine’s Day is either a celebration of one’s loving relationship or a reminder that one is painfully that very much single. On this day, all of one’s surroundings are filled with red roses, heart-shaped candy, and extremely oversized teddy bears. Social Media is filled with “Happy Valentine’s Day, Babe” on every single platform imaginable. The photo dumps and “appreciation posts” are everywhere.

Throughout the years, people have forgotten that one does not have to feel uncomfortable on this day just because they are not with the “love of their life”. This generation of people has also forgotten that you can be loved on this day, not just by your significant other, but by others who pour into you and show that they love you. Valentine’s Day is about the connection or appreciation you may have with others or others have for you, such as family and friends.

Love is shown in many different ways, and that is why many people call it Galentines rather than Valentines because their day is spent with those friends who love them and pour into a connection with them. Hosting or attending a Galentines event may give one the encouragement to stay up on this day and that they are loved all around. Also, one could just go to dinner with a friend or have a FaceTime call with their parents. Having different celebrations with friends on this day changes the narrative from comparison of who others have to celebrate it with and moves into gratitude for any given situation.

Although Valentine’s Day is a reminder that you’re painfully single or in a great relationship, one needs to remember that the level of love you receive is not based on a relationship status with one person; it’s who you surround yourself with and the love they give you through every season of life. The holiday itself is not an issue, but it is the way people have chosen to interpret it. Valentines day will turn into a day of love for everyone willing to show appreciation for another person or themselves.

Instead of asking yourself why you do not have a Valentine, ask yourself who has shown you love and poured into your cup this year, and choose to celebrate that. This day is not a day of sadness, but instead is a day to celebrate being loved by everyone.