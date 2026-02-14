INSIDE THE 2026 OSCAR NOMINEES

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the recent conclusion of the Grammy Awards ceremony this month, people are now excited for the next big award ceremony: The 98th Academy Awards. I’m personally very excited for the Oscars, and have some fun predictions on who will win for the March 15 ceremony.

First, I’d like to review the Best Director nominees: Chloe Zhao (Hamnet), Josh Safdie (Marty Supreme), Paul Thomas Anderson (OBAA), Joachim Trier (Sentimental Value), and Ryan Coogler (Sinners).

Now, I am quite biased in this category. Paul Thomas Anderson directed one of my favorite movies, Phantom Thread. However, I was absolutely blown away by the amount of work that went into Ryan Coogler’s Sinners. In regard to The Academy’s perspective, they tend to be averse to horror-adjacent films. That being said, my personal win was Ryan Coogler, but I predict that Paul Thomas Anderson will win.

Next, the nominees for Lead Actress. I honestly think the nominees are quite weak this year. Jessie Buckley (Hamnet) outshines her fellow nominees very clearly to me. She is both my personal win and prediction.

Finally, the Lead Actor nominees: Timothee Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (OBAA), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon), Michael B. Jordan (Sinners), and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

This category is pretty solid. I really think the top contenders are Timothee Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio. While Michael B. Jordan had a great (twin) performance, I wouldn’t exactly consider him the ‘lead’ of the movie. Ethan Hawke and Wagner Moura are both established, talented actors, but I don’t think their nominated performances are top contenders, as they shine more in other films.

At the end of the day, I believe all of the nominees were the best choices for this year’s Academy Awards, and I am excited to see the ceremony!