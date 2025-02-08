If College Majors Were Zodiac Signs

♈ Aries (March 21 – April 19) – Business
The top three traits that describe Aries are passionate, motivated, and confidence. These traits create a leader who can build a community. Leaders typically need to enjoy public speaking to lead a group of people which fits with business majors.
♉ Taurus (April 20 – May 20) – Finance
People born under this sign are known for their logical decisions, being materialistic, and dependable. As a Taurus, this may mean these people are naturally good at managing money to prefer security over reckless spending. Logical decisions can lead to being a long-term planner which is great as a finance major.
♊ Gemini (May 21 – June 20) – Communications
People born under this sign are described as natural communicators, adaptability, and having many interests. These are important for communication majors because these traits can lead to being a strong public speaker and writer.
♋ Cancer (June 21 – July 22) – Nursing
Some traits for Cancer include emotional intelligence, nurturing, and strong intuition. Pursuing a field in nursing may fit these traits when dealing with patients.
♌ Leo (July 23 – Aug 22) – Marketing
Some strong traits for a Leo are stubbornness, boldness, and charisma. These traits allow a person to captivate an audience in creative ways for branding, advertising, and promotions.
♍ Virgo (Aug 23 – Sept 22) – Biology
Virgos can be detail oriented, disciplined, and analytical which are traits important as a biology major. Methodical thinking is important in scientific research, healthcare, and any science field.
♎ Libra (Sept 23 – Oct 22) – Law
Libras can be characterized as good problem-solvers, peacemakers, and people-pleasers. Law and political science majors are a good fit with those traits.
♏ Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21) – Psychology
Deep-thinking, strong listeners, drawn to complex topics are all traits of Scorpio that align with psychology majors.
♐ Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21) – Philosophy
Curiosity for the world, open-mindedness, and love for freedom are all traits that fit with being a philosophy major. Questioning the norm is important for this major.
♑ Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19) – Engineering
Perfectionist, goal-oriented, and analytical skills of Capricorn lead them to find engineering as a potential major.
♒ Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18) – Environmental Science
Innovative, humanitarian-focused, and far-sighted are all traits of Aquarius that align with environmental science majors.
♓ Pisces (Feb 19 – March 20) – Art
Deeply emotions, imaginative, and talent are traits of Pisces that can lead them to choose art majors.