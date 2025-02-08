If College Majors Were Zodiac Signs

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

♈ Aries (March 21 – April 19) – Business

The top three traits that describe Aries are passionate, motivated, and confidence. These traits create a leader who can build a community. Leaders typically need to enjoy public speaking to lead a group of people which fits with business majors.

♉ Taurus (April 20 – May 20) – Finance

People born under this sign are known for their logical decisions, being materialistic, and dependable. As a Taurus, this may mean these people are naturally good at managing money to prefer security over reckless spending. Logical decisions can lead to being a long-term planner which is great as a finance major.

♊ Gemini (May 21 – June 20) – Communications

People born under this sign are described as natural communicators, adaptability, and having many interests. These are important for communication majors because these traits can lead to being a strong public speaker and writer.

♋ Cancer (June 21 – July 22) – Nursing

Some traits for Cancer include emotional intelligence, nurturing, and strong intuition. Pursuing a field in nursing may fit these traits when dealing with patients.

♌ Leo (July 23 – Aug 22) – Marketing

Some strong traits for a Leo are stubbornness, boldness, and charisma. These traits allow a person to captivate an audience in creative ways for branding, advertising, and promotions.

♍ Virgo (Aug 23 – Sept 22) – Biology

Virgos can be detail oriented, disciplined, and analytical which are traits important as a biology major. Methodical thinking is important in scientific research, healthcare, and any science field.

♎ Libra (Sept 23 – Oct 22) – Law

Libras can be characterized as good problem-solvers, peacemakers, and people-pleasers. Law and political science majors are a good fit with those traits.

♏ Scorpio (Oct 23 – Nov 21) – Psychology

Deep-thinking, strong listeners, drawn to complex topics are all traits of Scorpio that align with psychology majors.

♐ Sagittarius (Nov 22 – Dec 21) – Philosophy

Curiosity for the world, open-mindedness, and love for freedom are all traits that fit with being a philosophy major. Questioning the norm is important for this major.

♑ Capricorn (Dec 22 – Jan 19) – Engineering

Perfectionist, goal-oriented, and analytical skills of Capricorn lead them to find engineering as a potential major.

♒ Aquarius (Jan 20 – Feb 18) – Environmental Science

Innovative, humanitarian-focused, and far-sighted are all traits of Aquarius that align with environmental science majors.

♓ Pisces (Feb 19 – March 20) – Art

Deeply emotions, imaginative, and talent are traits of Pisces that can lead them to choose art majors.