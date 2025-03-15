Hurry Up Tomorrow: The Weeknd’s Latest Album Delivers a Cinematic Soundscape

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

After a three-year drought, Canadian singer and songwriter, The Weeknd, delivered another album to the music industry. Hurry Up Tomorrow, released at the end of January, contains 22 songs.

In addition to releasing new music, he announced his latest tour, After Hours Til Dawn Tour, with Playboi Carti and Mike Dean. The seasoned artist also plans to release a film symbolizing his struggles with Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega and Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan.

The album features various other artists and several types of songs. A few songs function as transitions, seamlessly blending one track into the next, enhancing its cohesive flow.

The album begins with “Wake Me Up (feat. Justice)”. The first two minutes consist of a slower melody and a string section in the background. At around two minutes, the music climaxes, and the song becomes more upbeat, making it the perfect way to begin the album.

The first track is followed by “Cry For Me”, which conveys the Weeknd’s emotions through haunting instrumentation. The song expresses themes of longing and detachment, and the beat switches from fast-paced to slower.

The following track, “I Can’t F***ing Sing”, extends “Cry For Me” and facilitates the transition into “São Paulo (feat. Anitta)”, which differs from the rest of the album because of its distinct Brazilian funk music style. It is followed by “Until We’re Skin & Bones”, another transition song.

The following three songs on the album, “Baptized in Fear”, “Open Hearts”, and “Opening Night” display his struggles to balance his life as an artist, his personal life, and his relationships. The next two songs, “Reflections Laughing (feat. Travis Scott, Florence + The Machine)” and “Enjoy the Show (feat. Future)”, function in much the same way and include features.

The songs “Given Up On Me”, “I Can’t Wait to Get There”, and “Niagra Falls” have a relaxed beat, similar to many others on the album.

The album also features “Timeless (feat. Playboi Carti)”. Released in September of last year, the song has amassed over 663,000,000 streams on Spotify as of the March 13. Its popularity has skyrocketed since it blew up on TikTok.

Additionally, following “Niagra Falls” is the song “Take Me Back To LA”, in which the Weeknd expresses his desire for solitude in the ode to LA.

Of the last few songs on the album, two have features: “Big Sleep (feat Giorgio Moroder)” and “The Abyss (feat. Lana Del Ray)”.

The Weeknd wraps up the album with “Give Me Mercy” and “Drive”, which are more upbeat. “Red Terror” and “Without a Warning”, the third and second-to-last tracks on the album, have slower rhythms and unconventional beats.

The last song on the album is the title track, “Hurry Up Tomorrow”. Featuring ambient pop and dreamy synths, the song creates an otherworldly atmosphere that perfectly closes out the album.