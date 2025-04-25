Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, April 25, 2025 – Texas A&M’s annual spring festival, Hullabloom Fest, will be held this weekend on Saturday, April 26, 9:00 am – 11:30 am at The Gardens at Texas A&M! For fans of spring, this free event for all ages will showcase beautiful floral displays, spring-inspired crafts, live music, local vendors, and best of all: a butterfly release that you can sign up to participate in!

As the weather warms and we spend this week celebrating Earth Day, celebrate your love for our Earth by attending Hullabloom Fest! Throughout the various activities, there will be opportunities to learn more about the environment and the importance of conservation.

Reagan is a freshman pursuing an English degree at Texas A&M University with a minor in Spanish. She is a first-year Her Campus TAMU chapter member and is actively involved with the Public Relations Committee, ready at all times to discover local events to write about. Beyond Her Campus, Reagan is a member of a women's organization and works as an archives assistant for the Cushings Memorial Library & Archives. She has always loved language and literature and hopes to use her knowledge to make connections and share stories with people in various settings. In her free time, Reagan loves plant-keeping, watching sit-coms, trying new activities, and of course reading! Ask her about her love for coming-of-age novels and memoirs, but more specifically the books Betty by Tiffany McDaniel and The Anthropocene Reviewed by John Green.