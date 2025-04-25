This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, April 25, 2025 – Texas A&M’s annual spring festival, Hullabloom Fest, will be held this weekend on Saturday, April 26, 9:00 am – 11:30 am at The Gardens at Texas A&M! For fans of spring, this free event for all ages will showcase beautiful floral displays, spring-inspired crafts, live music, local vendors, and best of all: a butterfly release that you can sign up to participate in!

As the weather warms and we spend this week celebrating Earth Day, celebrate your love for our Earth by attending Hullabloom Fest! Throughout the various activities, there will be opportunities to learn more about the environment and the importance of conservation.