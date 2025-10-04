How To Actually Lock In!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a junior at Texas A&M, I have learned a lot about what study strategies work for me and what doesn’t. Over time, I have experimented with different methods, and now I have a clearer understanding of how to use my time effectively. Some strategies have helped me retain information better, while others have made me more disciplined and productive.

To study efficiently, I use several techniques and habits:

Active recall: Instead of just reading my notes, I quiz myself and sometimes make flashcards to practice remembering concepts.

Time blocking: I set aside specific hours just for studying, which helps me stay organized and avoid last-minute cramming.

Group study sessions: Talking through material with friends helps me understand it better, and explaining concepts out loud builds my confidence.

Spread out study session: Cramming/all-nighters are not the answer. Spreading out your studying days before the exam is ideal. This helps keep the anxiety of taking an exam away.

I also make the most of the resources available, which have been extremely helpful in my academic success:

Calendars: I keep track of exams, assignments, and deadlines to stay on schedule. I like color-coding them for each class. Typically, at the start of each week, I will look over my calendar and add any assignments, quizzes, and exams to it.

Tutoring and SI sessions: I use the Science-Peer Learning Center (SPLC), Evans drop-in tutoring, and Supplemental Instruction sessions (SI), especially for my STEM classes.

Office hours: Going to professors directly for help has been one of the most valuable resources, since I can ask specific questions and get feedback.

Class-specific support: Many STEM courses provide strong tutoring and SI options, which I try to attend regularly. For my electives, the TAs are helpful in understanding the material.

Another important part of my study routine is choosing the right environment. I’ve found that location makes a big difference in how focused and productive I am. Some of my go-to study spaces are:

Libraries: Evans Library, the Annex, and the Medical Sciences Library are some of my favorites for quiet, focused study sessions.

Other buildings: I also enjoy studying in the ILCB, Zachry Engineering Education Complex, and the new Wayne Roberts Business Building. These places provide different atmospheres, and switching locations keeps me motivated.

Off-campus cafes: Sweet Eugenes, Minuti Coffee, and Harvest Coffee are my favorite off-campus spots to study with friends and get coffee.

In the end, I’ve learned what works for me and how to make the most of my time. By sticking to my study habits, using campus resources, and choosing good places to study, I know I can keep improving and reaching my goals.