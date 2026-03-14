How the Undergraduate Student Success Office Helps Aggies Thrive

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College as a first-generation student can feel overwhelming, especially during the first few weeks on campus. Between navigating classes, adjusting to independence, and figuring out where they belong, many students find themselves searching for guidance. That’s where the Undergraduate Student Success Office in the College of Arts and Sciences at Texas A&M University comes in.

At its core, the Undergraduate Student Success Office focuses on supporting freshman students as they begin their academic journeys. The transition to college can bring a mix of excitement and uncertainty, and the office aims to make that transition smoother by providing resources that help students build confidence both inside and outside the classroom. From scholarship support and academic workshops to one-on-one conversations with program coordinators, the office provides students with tools to succeed while reminding them they are not alone in the process.

One of the key ways the office supports students is through its workshops and programming. These sessions cover practical topics that many first-year students struggle with, including ADHD study tips and overcoming procrastination. Workshops often feature campus partners who share expertise on building effective habits that support long-term academic success. For many students, these programs serve as their first introduction to the types of skills that can help them thrive in a college environment.

Another important aspect of the office is its emphasis on peer mentorship. Through mentorship programs, undergraduates are paired with trained student mentors who have already navigated many of the same academic and personal challenges. These mentors provide guidance on everything from managing coursework to adjusting to campus life. Sometimes the most valuable advice comes from someone who has recently been in the same position, and peer mentors help bridge that gap by offering both practical tips and encouragement.

For many students, this type of support can make a meaningful difference in how they experience college. Faith, a junior psychology major, shared that being a first-generation college student shaped the way she approached her education. Navigating college initially came with a learning curve, but the experiences she gained on campus helped her better understand herself and clarify her goals. Those experiences eventually inspired her to mentor others, helping students who may be facing the same uncertainties she once had. Her story reflects a larger theme within the office: students who receive support often go on to support others.

Beyond the programs and resources it provides, the office’s impact often comes down to the people who work there. Staff members and student employees are dedicated to creating a welcoming environment where students feel comfortable asking questions and seeking guidance. Whether a student needs help understanding academic expectations or simply wants reassurance during a stressful semester, the office strives to be a place where students feel heard and supported.

In a university as large as Texas A&M University, finding your place can sometimes feel daunting. However, the Undergraduate Student Success Office reminds students that there are communities and resources across campus designed to help them succeed. Through mentorship and a commitment to student growth, the office continues to empower Aggies with the tools they need not only to succeed academically but also to grow into confident leaders prepared for life beyond college.