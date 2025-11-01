How I Use Character Design Principles To Elevate My Fashion

I love animation and storytelling, and by far, my favorite part of both has always been character. Creating a memorable character can be achieved in several ways, one being through a unique visual design. While it may seem simple on the surface, there’s a science to creating an appealing-looking character. After studying animation and illustration, I’ve not only learned how to create striking character designs, but also how to apply those lessons to my own fashion. Here are some styling tips from a character designer.
- Value
-
One of the most significant aspects of character design is value, as value is what creates a sense of visual depth. Put simply, an object’s value is how light or dark it is. Think of it this way: if a black and white filter were placed over your outfit, would your clothes stand out from each other or blend together into a grey blob? If they stand out, your outfit has strong usage of value. Pairing light-value clothing (e.g. yellows, whites, pastels) with dark-value clothing (e.g. blacks, dark purples and blues) creates a sharp contrast that will give an outfit character and definition.
- Color
-
Another key factor to consider are your color choices. There are no set rules for what makes an attractive color palette, but there are proven color schemes that can create different moods using color theory. An analogous color scheme is made of colors that are next to each other on the color wheel (e.g. red, orange and yellow). Analogous color schemes create a natural, relaxed look. Complementary color schemes on the other hand are made of colors that are opposite each other on the color wheel (e.g. red and green). These colors compete for your attention when placed close together, which can make your clothes look dynamic and exciting.
Additionally, colors can be associated with different emotions and personality traits. Red is often associated with passion, danger, and romance. Yellow evokes feelings of creativity and happiness. Purple is viewed as royal and elegant. White is seen as a color of peace and purity, while black can represent mystery and even eroticism.
The most important factor when it comes to color is experimentation, so don’t be afraid to play around outside of established color schemes to find what suits you best.
- Detail
-
When it comes to detail, character designers operate under the principle of “less is more.” Visual details, such as accessories, are used sparingly and only in the most important locations on a strong character design. This is known as a “visual hierarchy”; deciding which areas of your outfit you want to draw attention to, and adding your accessories accordingly. Too much detail can result in a cluttered and chaotic look, so small areas of detail on your clothing should be balanced by bigger areas of less detail in order to give the eye a place to rest and accentuate the important areas of your outfit even more.