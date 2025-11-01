How I Use Character Design Principles To Elevate My Fashion

One of the most significant aspects of character design is value , as value is what creates a sense of visual depth. Put simply, an object’s value is how light or dark it is. Think of it this way: if a black and white filter were placed over your outfit, would your clothes stand out from each other or blend together into a grey blob? If they stand out, your outfit has strong usage of value. Pairing light-value clothing (e.g. yellows, whites, pastels) with dark-value clothing (e.g. blacks, dark purples and blues) creates a sharp contrast that will give an outfit character and definition.

Another key factor to consider are your color choices. There are no set rules for what makes an attractive color palette, but there are proven color schemes that can create different moods using color theory. An analogous color scheme is made of colors that are next to each other on the color wheel (e.g. red, orange and yellow). Analogous color schemes create a natural, relaxed look. Complementary color schemes on the other hand are made of colors that are opposite each other on the color wheel (e.g. red and green). These colors compete for your attention when placed close together, which can make your clothes look dynamic and exciting.

Additionally, colors can be associated with different emotions and personality traits. Red is often associated with passion, danger, and romance. Yellow evokes feelings of creativity and happiness. Purple is viewed as royal and elegant. White is seen as a color of peace and purity, while black can represent mystery and even eroticism.

The most important factor when it comes to color is experimentation, so don’t be afraid to play around outside of established color schemes to find what suits you best.