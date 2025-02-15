The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Girlhood is so underrated. There’s nothing quite like connecting with your feminine side. Sometimes the world goes a little too fast, and it’s hard to truly appreciate it. Throughout the years, I’ve been learning more and more about what femininity means to me and the joys of being a woman.

First and foremost, female friendships are crucial. It can be hard to find women to relate with. However, college has been very healing in finding girl friends. One of the best ways is to meet others in organizations that align with your values and are like minded. It’s intimidating to talk to people, but the only way you can grow is by pushing yourself out of your comfort zone. Another way is by making small talk in class. You never know if the girl sitting next to you will be your future bridesmaid. If I had never had the courage to introduce myself to a girl in one of my journalism classes, I would’ve missed out on an amazing friendship. Don’t forget we have to support each other.

This leads me into my second point, girls supporting girls. Read books written by women, movies directed by women, and buy products made by women for women. It is life changing when you start appreciating things that come from women. One of my favorite authors of all time is Jane Austen. Without Emma and Persuasion, I wouldn’t have discovered books by Charlotte Bronte, Elena Ferrante, and Isabel Allende. Same with Sofia Coppola and Greta Gerwig. Their screenplays are beyond unbelievable and the detailed lens they focus on in their work is impressive. Go ahead, and dive into current or past pieces by women. Beyond artistic work, purchase products from women. Whether this be your local farmer’s market or a friend’s small business, don’t hesitate in supporting.

I used to think that “femininity” meant the color pink and vanilla scented perfumes. It’s so much more than these superficial narratives. Being feminine doesn’t mean wearing lipgloss or skirts, it’s about connecting with your true self. Allowing yourself to exist, without external pressure. This goes along with listening to your inner child. I am no expert, but when I go back to the hobbies I deeply enjoyed as a child I am inexplicably happy. It’s not easy to be in tune with who you really are, especially when everything moves at light speed. Being feminine is about admiring the world around us and unlocking our creativity. Femininity is very different for each person. For me it can mean taking care of my dog and for another girl it can mean curling their hair. The magnificent thing about it is the versatility.

As we grow, slowly we grasp onto different ideas and feelings. As a toddler girlhood is playing dress up. As a woman, girlhood is about hanging out with your friends and painting tote bags. Being a woman is a wonderful experience. There’s pain, there’s heartbreak, there’s joy, and there’s laughter. In the wise word of Ruby Gillis from Anne with an E, “How I love being a woman!”