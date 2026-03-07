How Heated Rivalry is Changing Modern Romance Stories 

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Heated Rivalry is the breakout series that has quickly taken over many pop culture conversations. The show premiered 5 months ago in the US, yet it is still a hot topic. Within the first month of the show’s airing, it was already approved for a second season. This just shows the immediate impact this show has had on everyone.

Revolving around two male hockey rivals who develop a secret, forbidden romance, this series is so much more than a sports drama. Heated rivalry looks into themes of consent, yearning, and identity. What truly sets the show apart is how it altered modern romance stories. Usually, we see heterosexual couples who experience cheating scandals, love triangles, a somewhat “relatable” female character, or a female character painted out to be a villain. These cliches can feel limiting, placing women in a narrow emotional role. However, this series gives the viewers freedom to see themselves in a character without being boxed into a single perspective.

As someone who is a romance movie/TV show enthusiast, I love seeing two characters yearn for each other. It is such a beautiful thing to watch unfold while they fall in love. You start to see how their behavior changes towards each other. All of the little things they begin to do for one another. It is truly beautiful, and it’s something we lack in everyday life.

Identity is another huge theme in the show. These boys have to navigate their sexuality, emotional vulnerability, and cultural background. And on top of that, they are a part of a sport that is known to have a very toxic, masculine culture. These challenges do not make it easy for Shane and Ilya. The representation of the impact of queer visibility and the journey of self-discovery is very important. Heated Rivalry allows people to connect with the show if they are going through similar challenges. This allows people to feel a sense and know they are not alone.

Being a woman who loves this show, something I appreciated about it is how the women are not portrayed as villains. When Rose and Svetlana learn the truth about Shane and Ilya, they are welcoming. Not only are they Shane and Ilya’s biggest supporters, but they are also their best friends. Neither girl gets angry or turns their backs on them. I feel like, typically, writers and directors want the women to get angry and become some sort of villain. I appreciate how Jacob Tierney (The writer and director) does not play into this narrative.

This show is a beautiful portrayal of a love story. From yearning, Consent, identity, and the positive portrayal of women. Heated Rivalry is changing modern romance stories.