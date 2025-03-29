How ‘Harry’s House’ Became My Home

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

I once had an ex-boyfriend ask me “[w]hat’s the deal with every girl being obsessed with Harry Styles, what is it about him?”

At the time, I was a little stuck when it came to an answer. There are a lot of reasons for me and my personal life, but how would I put it into words? Could it be attributed to the childhood nostalgia, the little girl with One Direction posters on her walls and “Best Song Ever” as the most played iTunes song on her iPhone 5C? I think that could play a part for a lot of women. But for me, there is a lot more to it than just that aspect.

I’ve been a fan of Harry Styles since the One Direction days, but when he became a solo artist is when my true appreciation for him began. His first album, Harry Styles, was released in 2017 and made waves with the first single “Sign of The Times”. There was an apparent shift in the image Styles wanted to show, and ways he wanted to embrace musical creativity and individuality in the future. I played that record over and over and it still gets quite a bit of airtime in my car to this day. My car doesn’t have tinted windows, so if you ever hear “Ever Since New York” blasting and see a girl violently crying while driving down Wellborn, it’s probably me. And also, mind your business.

When Styles released Fine Line in December of 2019, it cemented his new sound and image. This album was different from the previous, with a unique production and vibe. This album came out during one of the hardest periods of my life, and the songs “Golden” and “Lights Up” in particular meant so much to me. I can remember watching him on SNL before the album’s release, and refreshing Youtube constantly so that the new music videos that just came out would load. “Fine Line”, the track in which the album got its namesake, quite literally changed my life. When I was in such a low place, hearing him sing “we’ll be alright” as the trumpets sounded truly made me feel like everything was going to be okay. This was when I really started to adore Harry Styles the person, not just the artist. I watched interview after interview and truly saw what an amazing human he is, and rekindled the adoration for him that my eleven-year-old self never faltered on.

Harry Styles has received a lot of backlash in the press in recent years, particularly for his sense of style and embracing his femininity. He was featured on the cover of Vogue’s December issue in 2020 sporting a Gucci dress, and controversy followed. Styles has been known to bend conventional norms for years, especially when it comes to his clothes. An American political commentator, Candace Owens, made her thoughts on the matter known on Twitter, claiming we need to “Bring Back Manly Men” and stating that a man embracing a feminine outfit is a danger to our society, and we won’t survive if men aren’t masculine. Styles reacted to the uproar with class and a touch of humor, posting a photo of himself in a different gender-fluid outfit in a photoshoot with Variety, and he simply captioned it “Bring Back Manly Men”. It was clear that Styles took the insults and hate with a grain of salt, and had no intentions of changing himself or what he likes to play around with in terms of clothing to appease a few public haters. So he decided to poke a little fun at them, while making it known that what was being said and discussed didn’t affect him. I was so impressed by his boldness and refusal to lose his authenticity. This all happened when I was 17, and it was so inspiring to see a man embracing femininity and just being himself and not caring what others had to say.

Harry’s songs are a big part of why I love him so much; he’s simply an incredibly talented musician. From the lyrics, production, concepts, and more. His albums always knock it out of the park for me. He is also a fantastic performer; his passion and energy while playing shows is unmatched and so beautiful to watch!

Harry’s elite sense of style is also a big part of why I adore him so much. He’s not afraid to take risks or try something new in terms of clothes. He actually inspired one of the biggest fashion trends that is happening today: the Adidas Gazelles and Spezials were his signature shoe while he was on tour from 2021-2022. He had all different styles and colors and many fans would look forward to what pair of “Satellite Stompers” Styles would be spotted wearing next. (Satellite Stompers are what fans named his shoes, as he would run around dancing and stomping his feet while performing a song from Harry’s House called “Satellite”.)

Harry’s entire image is built on love, creativity, inclusivity, and embracing individuality. He is so uniquely him and I desperately needed someone to teach me that it’s okay to be different when I was 16. He’s not afraid to be judged or scoffed at, he’s just being himself – being creative, and having fun while doing it. His motto “Treat People With Kindness” is simple but hard-hitting. I wish our world had more Harry’s, and I wish our world had less people that would look down on people like him.

I got to see Harry perform live in 2021 on the first leg of Love On Tour in Nashville, Tennessee. I cried like a little kid, seeing someone who meant so much to me and comforted me in my heartache through my headphones. It was surreal, seeing him right there in front of me in real life, singing the words to the songs that had mended my broken heart through the loss of a family member, high school ups and downs, graduation, and a pandemic. To this day, it remains one of the best nights of my life.

On April 1st, it will have been three years since Styles released his hit “As It Was”. It’s surreal to think how much my life has changed since then and how I’ve grown. Harry’s House came out the summer before my freshman year of college, and that version of me wouldn’t recognize the woman I am, but she would be so proud of her and grateful for all the experiences that got me here. One Direction was my childhood soundtrack, Harry Styles and Fine Line were high school, and Harry’s House was college. I am really going to need Harry to release something soon so I can have a fresh new soundtrack for my life in my senior year!



So what is the deal then? Why are women so crazy about Harry Styles? I guess it depends on the woman you ask. But as for me, I not only love his music and many creative outlets, but I adore the man himself. His genuine kindness, his unique sense of style, and the way he embraces individuality. In my opinion, he is an incredibly influential and inspiring person. And he’s a man who truly loves women – he doesn’t despise feminine traits or characteristics. Why wouldn’t women love a man who loves us right back? Harry Styles has been the music and artist that has greatly influenced me and the person I am today for years, and that’s why I consider Harry’s House my home.