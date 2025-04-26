How Gilmore Girls Has Grown With Me

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

*Minor spoilers ahead*

Throughout its seven-season run, Gilmore Girls explored the lives of mother-daughter duo Lorelai and Rory Gilmore. I first discovered the show by chance the summer before high school, and this rambunctious, energetic, pun-filled world has been a constant source of comfort ever since. I vividly remember having to replay the first episode because I couldn’t keep up with the fast-paced dialogue — from the sassy single mother, to her lip gloss-less daughter, to the grumpy, hat-wearing diner owner. That moment stands out because it was the beginning of something special: my comfort show.

Gilmore Girls became a place I could return to whenever I needed to relax, get in the holiday spirit with a seasonal episode, or cry through the heartbreak of growing up. And as I’ve grown and experienced more of life, each rewatch hits a little harder.

the reflection

Rory Gilmore is often a divisive character. It’s no secret that she goes through rough patches throughout the run of the show, from freshly 16 to just shy of 23. And while we see Rory grow, we also see her stumble and make bad decisions. Especially in the later seasons, her transition to Yale and adulthood highlights her faults and flaws, and it would be a lie to say fans don’t criticize her for them.

My opinion on Rory has changed over the years. I used to be quick to judge her too, but as I continue to grow and face the same challenges — relationship failure, the transition to college, professional stress — I’ve started to see myself in her. The experiences that I once criticized became my own, and with each rewatch, I recognize the messy complexities of adulthood. I’ve learned that not everyone reacts perfectly to situations, and not everyone makes the right decision in a moment of stress. So while I still don’t agree with many of Rory’s actions near the end of the show, her faults reflect a part of humanity that I now understand deeply.

the moments

Because the show spans so many years, it captures many of life’s memorable moments: love, loss, graduation, ambition, the seasons changing — Gilmore Girls has an episode for it all. When I first watched it as a high school freshman, I was a little younger than Rory was in season one. I couldn’t relate to her academic or relationship pressures myself, it was merely a source of entertainment. But over the last five years, as I’ve reached my own milestones, I’ve started to see myself in her story.

I have a distinct memory of watching Rory’s high school graduation episode for the first time and sobbing. Like Rory, I’m a first-generation student raised by a single mother, so seeing a character whom I have grown to love reach that milestone felt like watching a reflection of my future self. She did it, so I could too.

Now, as the years go by and more of my dreams come true, I see even more reflections in Gilmore Girls. One day, I will achieve my dream career like Lorelai or graduate from college like Rory. Today I watch those episodes and see my future, but by my next rewatch, I may see my current or past self — a bizarre and beautiful concept.

the future to come

I know that in the years ahead, I’ll look back on the memories I made watching Gilmore Girls with fondness, and I’ll continue to relate to the show in new and unimaginable ways. With each new chapter in my life, I’ll unlock new meanings, understand more of the metaphors, and cry for different reasons.

It’s bittersweet knowing that someday I might watch an episode and relate to a struggle I haven’t yet faced, but that’s part of growing up. It’s a blessing to see media that depicts the highs and lows of adulthood, and I can’t wait to see how future me finds herself in the Gilmore girls once again.

P.S. I’m Team Jess all the way