Hop In The Square: Easter Extravaganza!

College Station, Texas, April 11, 2025 – Celebrate this Easter season with other members of the College Station/Bryan community at the second-ever Hop in the Square hosted by Century Square in College Station! The free family-friendly pop-up is sure to have something for everyone in your family, including the Easter Bunny hopping through for the little ones, along with face painting and delightful balloon animals. There’ll also be a DJ for the adults to enjoy while walking store-to-store with their kiddos, collecting the treats being handed out – so don’t forget to bring a basket! Additionally, parking is also free in the Century Square garage.

When? Saturday – 04/19/2025 1PM – 3PM

Where? 170 Century Square Drive, College Station, Texas 77840

So, come on out to hang out with the community, explore the yummy food, shop the retail offered at Century Square, and have lots of fun family-time! Hop to it!