Hidden Easter Eggs in ‘Wicked’ That You Might Have Missed

The world of Wicked is filled with layers of symbolism, callback, and subtle nods to The Wizard of Oz. Whether referencing the classic 1939 film, foreshadowing major plot points, or weaving in musical motifs, the film adaptation is packed with moments you might not have caught on your first watch. As someone who’s watched it three times, here’s what I’ve noticed hidden within the film.

“For Good” Is Everywhere

The emotional ballad “For Good” is a defining moment for Elphaba and Glinda in Act 2, but even in Act 1, its melody is cleverly threaded throughout the film. If you pay close attention, you can hear it during special moments, like “No One Mourns The Wicked”, when Glinda reminisces about her and Elphaba’s beginnings. The song also appears again during “Dancing Through Life”, “Popular”, the train ride to the Emerald City, and even “Defying Gravity”, right before Elphaba flies.

A Symbol of the Past, Hidden in Plain Sight

When Elphaba accidentally uses her magic in the Shiz courtyard, she topples a portrait of the Wizard, revealing a long-buried emblem beneath it, representing the once-powerful animals of Oz. It serves as a hint to the Wizard’s oppressive reign and how history has been rewritten to erase their influence, before this fact is even revealed to the audience or Elphaba.

Somewhere Over The Rainbow

During “The Wizard and I”, when Elphaba leaps with a rainbow glowing behind her is a direct homage to The Wizard of Oz and Judy Garland’s iconic “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” moment. If you look closely, you can also spot a flock of bluebirds in the scene, referencing the lyric “Somewhere over the rainbow, bluebirds fly”. The connection exists musically as well; during certain parts of “The Wizard and I”, the melody mirrors that of “Somewhere Over the Rainbow”.

Witch Hands

Fans of Margaret Hamilton’s original Wicked Witch of the West will notice a subtle tribute during one of Elphaba’s early magical lessons with Madame Morrible. As Elpahaba attempts to cast a spell, her fingers cast a familiar shadow that resembles the claw-like hands of Hamilton’s portrayal.

Fiyero’s Fate

Fiyero’s first meeting with Elphaba takes place in the forest, and during the exchange, Elphaba tells him to “Get stuffed”, which later, becomes a clever hint at his transformation in Part 2. Also, during “Dancing Through Life”, Fiyero’s poses and stances mirror familiar poses that nod to his fate.

Boq’s Fate

During “Dancing Through Life”, Glinda playfully places a red handkerchief over Boq’s chest, symbolizing his soon-to-be missing heart and his transformation into the Tin Man.

Poppy Fields

In The Wizard of Oz, the poppy fields put Dorothy and all her friends to sleep, except the Scarecrow. Similarly, in Wicked, Elphaba uses her magic to make poppies put her classmates to sleep, all but Fiyero.

Warning About Water

When it suddenly starts raining, Madame Morrible covers Elphaba with an umbrella, saying “[w]e mustn’t let you get wet”, a clever nod to Elphaba’s infamous weakness, water, foreshadowing her fate in The Wizard of Oz.

Tornado Shoes

Nessarose’s shoes, given to her by her father, have a unique spiral heel, resembling a tornado. This directly connects them to The Wizard of Oz and hints at the fate awaiting Nessarose, since a tornado transports Dorothy to the land of Oz and crushes the Wicked Witch of the East.

The Lion Cub

When Elphaba and Fiyero rescue the caged lion, they escape on a bicycle with the cub in a basket, the scene mirrors Miss Gulch’s infamous bike ride with Toto before she transforms into the Wicked Witch of the West in The Wizard of Oz, subtly hinting at Elphaba’s fate as the Wicked Witch of the West.