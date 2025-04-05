Happy 1 Year of Found Heaven

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

One of my favorite albums, Found Heaven, by the one and only Conan Gray turned one year old on April 5, 2025! Since I never got to write a review on this album, what better time to accomplish this dream than on its birthday? Below, I will do a dive deep into each individual song on the album and will end the article by giving my opinion of the album as a whole.

Track 1: Found Heaven

I fell in love with this song from the first moment that I heard it. My favorite part is the beginning, which is so heavenly and captures the title of the album in such a perfect way. It is a song that reassures the listeners that falling in love should not be a scary or shameful event, but rather one that should be embraced. It reminds us that falling in love is actually a beautiful experience, even if it ends in heartbreak.

Track 2: Never Ending Song

I will never forget my excitement after Conan announced this song. This was the first single released from Found Heaven. Conan had released his sophomore album Superache many months before “Never Ending Song”, so it was safe to say I was in desperate need of new songs. When I turned it on for the first time, I was hooked. It was very different from his Superache songs, but in a good way. This song was upbeat and danceable, and his voice was much deeper. Despite this change, I could not stop listening and it rapidly became my most streamed song for around two months. It truly became a never ending song.

Track 3: Fainted Love

Conan said this was one of his favorite songs from Found Heaven, and I can see why he said it was. This is one of the more vulnerable songs on the album because it talks about something many people do but do not like admitting: accepting less love than we should be given. In this song, Conan’s lover does not reciprocate the same love that Conan shows, but he would rather be loved a little bit than not loved at all. In the past, Conan has talked about his tendency to think as though he is unlovable. Through Conan’s life, he is slowly learning just how lovable he is.

Track 4: Lonely Dancers

“Lonely Dancers” was released a few days before Valentine’s Day. Out of all of his songs, this one to me sounds most like other songs from the 1980s. A large number of Conan’s fans pride themselves on being single, so celebrating the day of love with another anthem for single people was just what they needed.

Track 5: Alley Rose

Conan initially released this song as a single, and it was an instant hit within the fandom and on TikTok. The bridge to this song stuck with many, including myself. The song is about Conan having to let go of a relationship that he thought would last, while silently appreciating the experience. Conan described this to be his first relationship in which he could see a noticeable change and was able to accept the fact that he is lovable. Conan’s fans are still awaiting a full acoustic version on streaming services (it is a need).

Track 6: The Final Flight

“The Final Fight” did not stick with me originally, but after listening to it a few times, I ended up deeply relating to the lyrics. It talks about the last argument a couple has before their break up. In Conan’s case, it discusses the regret that he felt once he realized that he did not tell his love interest everything he wanted to. Now that he is single once again, he is unable to tell his past lover what he was feeling, and is left with that regret eating away at him.

Track 7: Miss You

I was honestly expecting more from this song, but, once again, I enjoyed it so much more after the first listen. It was genius that Conan added “Miss You” after “The Final Flight” because he makes it seem that after he realized that he still had things to say, he told his ex he misses them. Being single opens your eyes to other people’s relationships, and it is likely that Conan realized this person was actually good to him, which is why he is saying he misses them after a certain amount of time has passed.

Track 8: Bourgeoisieses

“Bourgeoisieses” is a satirical song. As a child, Conan grew up experiencing financial difficulties which he has talked about since his Kid Krow (debut album) era, in a song called “Affluenza”. Previously, he talked about having a desire to be wealthy, and both these songs actually ridicule rich people. This song is very easy to dance to, and the slight British accent throughout the song makes it more fun.

Track 9: Forever With Me

After listening to the album for the first time, as expected, I did not remember how any of the songs began. I do remember that “Forever With Me” stuck out to me, largely because of the lyrics. It tells the story of how past lovers remain a large part of you for the rest of your life, whether intentionally or not.

Track 10: Eye of the Night

From the first moment I heard the song, I knew it sounded like a popular 1980s song but I could not put my finger on which one. My brother told me it was “You Give Love a Bad Name” and since then I have not been able to unhear it. The only reason this song is my least favorite is because it is a combination of “Eye of the Tiger” (because of the name) and “You Give Love a Bad Name” (because of the tempo). This combination took away the originality of “Eye of the Night” for me. It tells the story of a past lover, who is literally and metaphorically present throughout Conan’s life. No matter what he does, Conan sees this lover everywhere, and cannot seem to get rid of the shadow.

Track 11: Boys & Girls

I was very excited for “Boys & Girls”, and even though it is not my favorite like I thought it would be from the name, I am by no means disappointed. This is definitely a song “for the delulu”. It highlights Conan’s insecurities because the person he loves is loved and admired by everyone.

Track 12: Killing Me

It was hard for me to pick an all time favorite song from Found Heaven but I ultimately decided that “Killing Me” was the one I associated with the most. I felt myself getting deeply attached to this song. It talks about how his ex comes around more than he would like. He wants this person to let go because Conan himself is still invested in their relationship. Conan feels as though he cannot live without this person, but he is simultaneously “dying” while being with them (the same idea is presented in his song “The Cut That Always Bleeds”, but “Killing Me” is more angry).

Track 13: Winner

“Winner” is by far the most similar song to Superache. Many associated “Winner” to be similar to “Family Line” from Superache, and many fans, including myself, associated “Winner” to be a story about his father, who gave Conan a rough childhood. After listening to the full album, I no longer think “Winner” was written solely about his father. Found Heaven is a unique album. Each song is placed in a specific order to tell the pieces of his story about the process of falling in love and surviving the aftermath of the breakup; it is possible that “Winner” actually references the similar hurt caused by both his ex-lover and his father. Only someone very close to Conan would be able to hurt him in that way, such as a parent or ex. This is a perfect song, and for sure one of the deepest and the slowest from Found Heaven; it is by far the most gut-wrenching song from this album, so ending Found Heaven like this shows how hurt Conan ended up after his first official breakup. Had “Winner” been only about his father, I doubt Conan would have included it in his album, because his story with his partner does not include his father.

Overall, I loved Conan’s Found Heaven. I would rate it a 10/10, no questions asked; Conan never disappoints. His music style changes as he grows as a person and lives through more situations, but those life experiences make his music feel authentic. It has always surprised me how even though we have all lived different lives, Conan’s music has the power to unite such a varied group of people. I feel so connected to Conan and his music.

Conan promoted this album in a very unique way, such as releasing the tracklist on a tank top at a show. Even though this is a very different album than his previous ones, Conan captured his experience of falling in love until the very end of his relationship as if the album were a story. Conan’s vocals have greatly varied in Found Heaven compared to his previous albums, as he has incorporated a wider spectrum of octaves than ever before.



After listening to these songs for a year and being unable to rank them, this is my official ranking in order from favorite (1) to least favorite (13): Killing Me (1), Alley Rose (2), Found Heaven (3), Fainted Love (4), Never Ending Song (5), Boys & Girls (6), Winner (7), Bourgeoiseses (8), Forever With Me (9), The Final Fight (10), Lonely Dancers (11), Miss You (12), Eye of the Night (13).