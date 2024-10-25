Halloween Activities from an Anti-Horror Enthusiast

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With Halloween fast approaching, I’ve seen so many trailers for the new scary movies in theaters, or which haunted houses are worth the visit this year, but where’s the representation for the scaredy cats? So, as we enter the spooky season, here’s a few ways to make the most of Halloween, from an anti-horror enthusiast!

A classic for a reason: all things pumpkins! Painting pumpkins, carving pumpkins, even just visiting a pumpkin patch always gets me in the Halloween spirit, and fills the crafting craving I always seem to fall into this time of year. Seasonal treats. Visit your local coffee shop to try their pumpkin flavored drinks or pastries. Even trying out fall recipes in your kitchen is sure to get you in the Halloween spirit. Movies: If you are wanting to watch Halloween movies without the fear factor, here’s a few of my favorites: Hocus Pocus, Practical Magic, any of the Ghostbusters movies, The Harry Potter series, Goosebumps (2015), Edward Scissorhands, and if you want something for the family, Hotel Transylvania is a fun option. Making this a bigger event is always fun as well if you invite more friends to join your movie marathon, indoor or outdoor. If you’re all about gift giving, “Boo” your friends and neighbors. Make a small basket with Halloween themed goodies and give them to your loved ones. I always love an excuse to give gifts! Costume Contests: show off your Halloween costume early with a costume party and various prizes for the most creative, funniest, or on-theme costumes there! You could always go the extra step and dress your pets up for Halloween as well. Game Night: playing mystery games like “Clue” or going to an Escape Room with friends is fun year-round, but especially during Halloween for a not-so-spooky event. Halloween Nails: if you are someone that loves trying new designs on your nails, next time try getting a Halloween theme whether it be simple colors like black, purple, orange, or green. Or you can be especially festive and get a spooky design. Decorating: this is one of my favorite parts of the holiday seasons. If you love the yard decorations and lights for trick-or-treaters, this is such a fun option. If you are more of an interior decorating person, fall candles, pumpkin pillows, and cozy blankets are sure to put you in the spooky spirit.

There are many ways to celebrate Halloween without fear-inducing activities. I hope these ideas help guide your Halloween season and make the most of your not-scary October!