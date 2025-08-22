Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Coffee next to planner
Coffee next to planner
Photo by Content Pixie from Pexels
TAMU | Life > Experiences

Growing as a Writer

Erin Haggerty Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a busy college student, staying motivated to keep up with hobbies and non-academically focused passions is hard. With piling up classwork, internships and leasing season coming up, writing is relegated to the back of my mind. Being in Her Campus has allowed me to place more importance on writing and growing my skills, while still being productive.

As a STEM major, technical, scientific writing is the main writing style I use, but it’s not all useless for personal writing. Technical writing techniques have allowed me to notice possible mistakes in my writing, mainly in terms of style and legibility. Technical writing also places a lot of importance on sources and objectivity, which I’ve found to be useful when writing more factual pieces. Even in personal writing, analyzing how articles are read is important to know how readers will perceive the piece.

I’ve been writing for Her Campus for about 2 years now, and my writing style and skills have definitely changed. My approach to writing articles now is much more rooted in my personal experiences and beliefs, and I’m proud to say I write more authentically. Focusing on my interests and how I could relate to others has allowed me to be more detailed and focus on my audience more. I still value my interests over what I think a general audience would like to read, though.

Strangely, being president of my chapter has also helped me grow. It’s allowed me to focus more on reading other members’ articles, and being introduced to other writing styles and voices has given me a broader perspective on different topics. I’ve also been able to talk about my leadership experience and what I’ve learned throughout my time within the organization!

Erin Haggerty is a senior forensic science major with minors in psychology and chemistry at TAMU. Continuing in her second year as president, she is looking forward to growing the chapter! Outside of Her Campus, she works part-time at a local BBQ restaurant as a shift lead. She also works in a genetics lab on-campus focusing on mosquitoes. As a writer for Her Campus, she enjoys writing about her life, College Station, and researching about anything! Outside of school, she enjoys painting, writing, and cooking, and enjoying social life. Following graduation, she plans to work in a lab setting, and planes on maintaining writing as a creative outlet.