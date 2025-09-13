Growing and Moving

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the hardest parts of growing up is finally having to leave home. When I first went to college, I had a hard time adjusting to being apart from my family for the first time. I have a very close relationship with my family, so being away was really tough. For my first semester, I felt FOMO all the time, wanting to experience college without missing out on time with my parents. I dread the day that my parents will leave me, so I try to appreciate the time I have left. Having my parents’ deaths on my mind may be a morbid way of thinking; however, remembering this makes living that much more valuable.

I take a lot of Sociology classes, which make me think about life in different frames. Recently, I have been taking a class on death and dying, which may sound morbid; however, it really makes you face fear. In one of my lectures, we read a report saying that by the time you graduate high school and move out, you have already spent 93% of the time you will ever spend with your parents. Of course, this is all according to distance, which is what makes moving away for college hard. My professor doesn’t tell us this to make us upset, but to put our lives into perspective.

I moved 126 miles away from my parents, which, to some, isn’t crazy, but to me, was forever. I called my mom every day when I lived with her, so moving away only multiplied my calls. I took the advice everyone gives, “Call your mom!’, and called not only her but my dad too. I call them when I’m driving to class, if I’m bored on campus, when I’m driving home, or when I’m cooking. I honestly call them so much, I’m sure they silence the phone some days. My mom texts me that she’s in a meeting most days. My dad tries to answer even when he’s working, even though he’s not the best multitasker. Even if they can’t talk for long, calling gives me a chance to say hi to them.

Whenever I have a chance, I make sure to call and visit my loved ones, because while the fancy statistic guy said I only have 7% left, I plan to make it feel like at least another 50%.