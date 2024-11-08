The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.
Graduation is coming up fast which means it’s time for shoppinggg!! Here at TAMU we have about 2 months before graduation, but if you are anything like me, you are indecisive and a procrastinating queen. Which means you won’t order for another month or so. Here are some ideas that your graduate can use after they graduate and move to a new chapter in their life.
And trust me, I get it. We are college students not flushed with cash. There is a range of prices in this list. Another option is to split some of the more expensive items with a friend or parent. Black Friday is also coming up on November 27th so use that day to shop for deals on these items for your grad (or even you)!
- diploma/tassel frame
-
Once they graduate, they are going to need a place to put their diploma and tassel right? There are frames that can hold the diploma or both the diploma and the tassel. I’ve linked one that can frame a diploma, a tassell, and a picture!
- home decor
-
A lot of graduates move after their last semester so any new house decor or furniture would be appreciated. Map prints, pillows, chairs, and more can help brighten a bare apartment.
- coffee maker
-
For the coffee lover, this is a no brainer. There are different models, makers, and price points to choose from. Personally, I am an iced coffee girl so I would like the iced coffee maker linked above but here are some other cute options.
- tableware
-
As someone planning to move after graduation, I am ready to switch my college (not great quality) plates for some nicer ones. Target and Walmart have some and there are lots of options for styles and colors.
- books or journals
-
There are a number of books that have gone viral or trending fro young adults that can provide guidance postgraduate life or just in general life. A few examples of these are Atomic Habits and The 5 minute journal- Graduation Edition.
- ________ of the month subscription
-
Books, food, or wine of the month are some options when it comes to a monthly subscription. There also are boxes for makeup, clothes, alcohol, and more! There is a subscription choice to fit every person.
- google home/ alexa/ any electronic
-
As someone with a smart device in my house let me tell you, I love it. It is great to ask for recipe help, use as a speaker, check the weather, and more. You also could splurge for a new phone, AirPods, speaker, charger, or watch.
- jewlery
-
There are so many options when it comes to this! Whether it is a necklace, bracelet, or earrings there are lots of choices and price points. This is a great way to show your school spirit (TAMU Edition) at games or events after you watch the stage.
- catchall dish
-
Having one of these when you walk in the door or on your dresser is a must have. It’s great for holding keys, earrings, chapstick, and other random things from your pockets or items you might need on your way out the door. These two that have caught my eye: Ruby Clay and WoodPresent Studio.
- gift cards
-
You can’t go wrong with gift cards. You really can’t. Whether it is Amazon, Walmart, Target, or a specify store. If you know the grad loves makeup, an Ulta card would be great. If they are more into hunting, send a Cabelas card their way!
Another idea is a Sam’s or Costco membership. This would be a great idea if they have one that’s expiring soon or if they’re still on their family one.
- concert tickets
-
Who doesn’t enjoy going to a concert?? You can buy them online or one an app like Gametime if its more of a last minute ticket situation.
- anything for their profession
-
As an education major, I know that I would love to get anything for my class: a teacher planner or any supplies that I can use. There are a bunch of other gifts you can get for people of any major. For example, business card holders, a personalized pen, a stethoscope, etc.