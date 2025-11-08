Gourd Times: Saturday at the Local Pumpkin Patch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you are looking for a perfect fall afternoon that you could share with good friends, a delicious iced latte and lots and lots of pumpkins, I have the place for you. Located a convenient 7 minutes from Texas A&M University’s campus, the Farm Patch Produce Market & Garden Center stands at the corner of Pleasant Street and South College Avenue. Now, don’t be deceived, the shop standing there does not look like a pumpkin patch but rather a tiny plant store. However, once you enter and walk all the way through the store towards the back, you are met with a beautiful pumpkin patch filled with activities, flowers, photo opportunities, and most importantly: lots of pumpkins.

Last Saturday, around 2 o’clock, my friends and I were feeling festive. We wanted to celebrate my friend’s birthday, which had occurred that Thursday, by doing something where we could take some cute fall-themed photos. By simply looking up “pumpkin patch in College Station,” we found ourselves at that exact location mentioned above. We browsed through the farmers’ market and saw so much fresh produce and fun snacks. We then saw the tiny white pumpkins on sale for only $2 and created further plans to paint them together later. This is a great way to have some fall fun with friends without having to make a huge mess with pumpkin carving!

Once we got our tiny pumpkins, we made our way outside and to the back of the store to be greeted by a house entirely made out of pumpkins. It was a great photo opportunity and looked great on all of our Instagrams. There were tall, bright yellow sunflowers for a pop of color (that wasn’t orange), and we had a blast posing in front of all of the decorations. On top of photo opportunities, there was also a hay maze we were able to walk through a few times that really brought together that fall festive feeling we sought after.

If you want to embrace the new waft of cold weather we just received here in College Station, you and your friends must get out to the Farm Patch Produce Market & Garden Center. The good-priced pumpkins, cute decorations, and fun activities truly make for an all-around fantastic outing. Take a break from school and upgrade your Instagram with autumnal-themed photos while also enjoying good company at a beautiful local pumpkin patch.