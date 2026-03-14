Give Yourself Some Credit!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Graduation may be the single most stressful part of college. Announcements, countless forms to fill out, and photos can seem daunting as you try to finish the last classes, often determining whether graduation is possible. Job applications can seem impossible, and the thought of rejection can discourage students from pursuing their careers. I know I’ve been hesitant to apply for a position because of the requirements and self-doubt about my qualifications and abilities. Even with anxiety about the job market, having confidence in myself was my saving grace! Changing how I viewed daunting tasks genuinely made them less scary, and gave me a better outlook on what the future could hold.

Throughout college, I’ve looked for internships and tried to plan which career I wanted to pursue, though I changed my mind more than a few times over 4 years. Though my degree is in forensics, my internships have been in agricultural genetics and environmental chemistry, two very different fields. I saw this as a disadvantage for a while, knowing that my peers had already worked in the forensic field. The more I considered my future, the more I realized that any relevant work experience would benefit me, and that dismissing it would hurt my applications and interviews. The phrase “confidence is 90% of life” is more true than I ever expected. Often, interactions and interviews can inform someone’s opinion rather than on-paper qualifications. When attending career fairs or interviews, I treated them as conversations rather than interrogations, and I was able to convey my skills more effectively. It’s also helpful for me to contextualize everything, remembering that many others are in the same situation I am. It’s easy to diminish our accomplishments rather than boast about them, but being proud of our abilities isn’t a bad thing. Expecting someone to know you and your skills is unrealistic, and conveying them in a positive light can be the difference between being hired and being ignored.

Knowing how to leverage your skills is one of the best traits to have, and it has significantly improved my outlook on post-graduation plans. As you enter job-hunting season, keep your head high and have confidence in your skills!