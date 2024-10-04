Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
College Station, Texas, October 4, 2024 – Get into the spooky season spirit with a weekend full of fall family fun! On October 12th and 13th, the Millican Reserve in South College Station is hosting “Pumpkinpalooza” – a weekend long event with activities for everyone to enjoy.

The two day event kicks off with a trail run through the beautiful Millican Reserve at 7:30 a.m. on October 12th. Participants can choose to run a half marathon, 10k, or 5k race. After that, families can enjoy Pumpkinpalooza from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday with games, mountain biking, face painting, a pumpkin patch, and so much more!

A wristband purchase is good for entry both Saturday and Sunday. For more information and a full list of activities, visit this link.

Happy fall y’all!

