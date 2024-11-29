Get Game Day Ready For The Lone Star Showdown

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Lone Star Showdown makes it’s long-awaited return on November 30th, rekindling one of the most anticipated rivalries in college sports. As fans of both Texas A&M and the University of Texas prepare for this exciting football matchup, they’re also getting ready to flaunt their game-day outfits while cheering for their teams. With that being said, here’s some fashion trends that you can use to ensure your outfit is game-day ready!

1. Oversized Tops

If you want to keep it simple, there’s always the classic oversized jersey with boots. This look isn’t only comfortable, but also effortlessly stylish. You could also just add an oversized jacket to your outfit, whether it’s a denim or leather jacket, it will complete your outfit and keep you nice and warm during the colder weather.

Petite Pu Contrast Stitch Oversized Bomber Jacket ($65)

Sophie Oversized Washed Denim Coat ($71)

2. DENIM, DENIM, DENIM

You can never go wrong with a denim outfit. With something as simple as a denim skirt or a whole denim set, you’re able to dress up or down for game-day. Another great thing about denim is that it’s a solid base for any outfit and it gives you multiple different fashion options to try. You can also accessorize your denim outfits with patches and pins to really show your support for your team.

Stefenie denim tie top mid wash ($54)

Zip Up Belted Denim Romper ($83)

3. RIBBONS

Recently ribbons have been a fan favorite addition to game-day outfits and I LOVE it! It’s such a simple and feminine way to show team spirit and accessorize your outfit. You can tie them in your hair or even around your boots, but the best part about ribbons is how affordable they are. You can easily find a large array of ribbons at any nearby craft store.

4. Personalized TOPS

If you’re crafty, personalized tops are a perfect way for you to show your team spirit! Whether you sew, paint, or iron on stickers, customizing your tops allows you to show your creativity and wear something completely unique. Not artistic? No worries, you can still order customized tops from someone else, like these embroidered team shirts below, and you won’t have to worry about getting caught wearing the same top as someone else.

5. Gingham

Gingham has officially made it’s comeback this year. The classic gingham pattern adds a cute, vintage touch to any game-day outfit and allows you to really mix things up. Just incorporating gingham shorts or pants into your game-day outfit is a great way to stand out against the crowd and look good doing it.

Beverly and Beck Plaid Boxer Shorts ($19)

Beverly and Beck Flannel Boxer Pants ($25)

6. Leather

For anyone wanting a bolder look, adding leather elements to your outfit will give you a more edgy, yet sophisticated vibe. Whether it’s a leather mini skirt or even a simple leather dress, these pieces won’t only elevate your outfit, but also turn heads all night long.

Tanza faux leather mini skirt brown / red ($58)

Whatever you choose to wear, your game-day outfit is ultimately all about representing your team. The Lone Star Showdown will be Texas A&M’s ‘Maroon-out” game, so remember to wear your maroon! Mark November 30th in your calendars and get ready to witness one of the most exciting games of the season — all while looking your best.