When Couples Are Coming Out of the Woodwork, Counteract it with a good old Galentine’s Day

Every year when Valentine’s Day rolls around, couples seem to pop out of nowhere. I swear girls I have never seen with a boyfriend always seem to have a date on Valentines. While I am sure spending your holiday with the love in your life, or current obsession, is amazing, I have years for that to happen in the future; why not spend it with my friends?

Galentine’s is always one of my favorite events, as it gives me and my friends a good reason to spend time together doing something fun. Last year, I went on a ‘date’ with my friend whose boyfriend at the time was working out of town. We decided that we needed to go somewhere that you could absolutely not go on a first date: seafood boils. I rarely get to enjoy a crab boil, since it is so expensive and I am just a college student, so when Valentine’s Day comes around I have to spoil myself. If you have never experienced a juicy crawfish crab boil, you are missing out. The biggest downside of this delicious meal is that it is a huge mess that is a little expensive. I do have to wash my hands really well after eating and make sure not to wear a shirt I care about staining. The dinner can be really anywhere you want, whether it be grabbing a pizza and staying home or going to a 5 star restaurant. Treating yourself to a special meal with friends is way more memorable than spending it with some random guy.

With this amazing meal, you need to have an activity. Whether it is a fun craft, movie night, or drinks out, having something fun to do after dinner makes the day that much better. This year, my friend group and I are going to be decorating champagne bottles. We are going to paint and glue random jewels and ribbon onto the bottles. While we probably will never actually pop and drink the champagne bottles, it will be fun to look at as decoration and remember the fun time I had in college with my friends. I may push for a fun rom-com, like Sweet Home Alabama or 10 Things I Hate About You, to play while we craft. All that matters is that you have fun with your friends and celebrate with people you love. Whether that love is platonic or romantic, Valentine’s Day is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a fun night of food and activities.