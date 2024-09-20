The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s that time of year where pumpkin spice food items are released and Pinterest boards are filled with burgundy sweaters or halloween costumes. You guessed it, it’s spooky season! What better way is there to get into the sweater weather than by watching movies that epitomize fall? Here are a few movie recommendations and personal favorites that prepare me for the autumn breeze.

Dead Poets Society (1989)

The profound love that I have for this movie is unimaginable. This film is for the romantics, the dreamers, and the delulus of the world. Robin Williams never shies away from a great dialogue and the quote, “We don’t read and write poetry because it’s cute. We read and write poetry because we are members of the human race. And the human race is filled with passion” is nothing short of extraordinary. The entirety of the film epitomizes the struggle between listening to your heart versus your head. Throughout the movie the viewer is transported to a boys’ boarding school in Vermont. The boys settle in for a new school year, when a new English teacher, Mr. Keating, arrives. The school is notorious for its rigorous adherence. However Mr. Keating takes on a different approach to teaching. Within the first scenes he orders the boys to rip out a page of their book of poetry, since poetry cannot be described but felt. He shows the boys what it is to live through art and how to truly appreciate the world around us. The fall landscapes with brown and orange trees, as well as the use of sweaters and cold weather clothing captivate the autumn season. This movie can be viewed through Hulu and Disney Plus. I highly recommend this movie if you desire a change of perspective.

When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Many argue that this movie is the blueprint of friends to lovers. Harry and Sally, the protagonists, begin their new lives in New York City. Just not together. They’re on a hunt for a fresh start, oddly enough they end up in each other’s arms. Throughout the movie we see the big apple in a fall fashion. In one of the scenes, Harry and Sally take an afternoon stroll in their cozy jackets with fallen leaves all over the ground. The main characters interact with a common argument, can men and women be friends? Throughout the film their lives take various routes yet they always reconnect. All the cafes and early 90’s turtlenecks paired with plaid blazers will get you ready for the fall season. This movie can be viewed on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.

Knives Out (2019)

Who would’ve thought that the murder mystery film starring Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas would start a trilogy. From the release date being Thanksgiving, I can’t help but associate it with autumn. The brown interiors of the Thrombey Estate and cable knit sweaters worn by the characters set the mood. The only thing missing is if detective Benoit Blanc held a pumpkin spice latte in every scene. The film starts off with a spooky atmosphere of a sizeable home in a remote area. The dramatic instrumentals and intimidating decor opens the thrilling movie. The plot focuses on figuring out who is responsible for the murder of Harlan Thrombey, a renowned novelist and wealthy individual. It is insinuated that the caregiver Marta Cabrera, played by Ana de Armas, is responsible. The constant pointing of fingers from family member to family member makes the viewer question who is truly capable of the crime. The directors and writers of Knives Out had previously worked on Star Wars the Last Jedi. The soundtrack and sharp shots truly set the viewer in a scary environment. The movie can be viewed on Amazon Prime and Apple TV. It’s a great start for the spooky season.

Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

If the pumpkin flavored cookies and fuzzy socks isn’t your vibe, then The Nightmare Before Christmas is definitely up your alley. The Tim Burton film is a Halloween classic. I love the incorporation of clay dolls and stop motion techniques. I remember watching this movie as a little girl and I continue to watch it as a young adult. The story begins with Jack Skellington becoming tired of the usual responsibilities he upholds as the King of Halloweentown. Until he stumbles upon Christmastown with bright lights and a joyful atmosphere, he finds a new purpose. Jack Skellington wants to combine both holidays, but maybe staying in one’s lane is best. The film’s versatility allows it to be watched during the fall and winter seasons. The movie can be viewed on Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, and Apple TV.

Corpse Bride (2005)

It’s not a spooky season without Corpse Bride. Another Tim Burton classic that dives right into the underworld. A very nervous Victor is arranged to marry Victoria, someone who he is fond of. Sadly, his clumsiness lands him in a rather unfortunate situation. While he is in the woods reciting his lines after leaving the wedding ceremony, he places the wedding band onto a tree branch. Unknowingly, Emily the Corpse Bride arises from the ground and is ecstatic to have found her love. Victor wants to run away from his mistake and marry Victoria. The musical film starring Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter takes the viewer to the ghostly underworld with mystery filled melodies. The movie can be seen on Amazon Prime and Apple TV. It’s the perfect movie for All Hallow’s Eve.

Coco (2017)

As my last Fall recommendation, I had to close of with a treasure. Coco is a tradition rich and colorful animated film that shows the viewer the core of the tradition of Day of the Dead. This Mexican custom that is consistently followed on every November 2nd engages with our past and present. On the night of the festivity, our ancestors come back to visit us. That’s why their favorite foods and belongings are set on their tombs. The movie takes Miguel on quite the adventure to the land of the dead, but also back to his family’s roots. He wants to be a musician but for some inexplicable motive his parents are against it. Miguel runs away from home and enters Ernesto de la Cruz’s magnificent tomb. He plays his guitar and lands in a path of glowing marigolds. Miguel meets his departed relatives and admires the land of the dead. Despite the animated aspect, the plot touches on the importance of family. It isn’t the typical spooky movie that Disney produces, but the message is heartwarming. Especially for those who make altars of the dead for their ancestors. The movie can be viewed on Disney Plus. The traditional soundtrack and Mexican artifacts encapsulate the Day of the Dead with a noteworthy lesson.