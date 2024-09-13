The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

There are many free and legal platforms you can use to stream a large selection of films (typically with ads) but some options do not have ads and have films with high praise. As a college student with a tight budget sometimes it’s not an option to spend money on different streaming subscriptions. You do not have to break the bank to watch awesome movies. Listed below are some of my favorites to use.

Aggie Cinema (ad-free): A super cool platform to stream a great selection of movies and some TV shows, but the catch is that the website only works on the Texas A&M University wifi network. It is nice because every month they have students vote for movies they want on the platform and you can submit written suggestions (only films available on Residence Life Cinema). If you log in with your Texas A&M NetID and Password and are connected to “TAMU_WiFi” you can access it.

Kanopy (ad-free): It is an awesome platform often available through a local public library or a university library. The website has a lot of arthouse films, classics, and film-studies cinema. Availability may vary based on where you access Kanopy from. If you log in with your Texas A&M NetID and Password you can access it.

Pluto TV (with ads): In addition to movies, you can stream different Live TV channels.

Tubi (with ads): In addition to movies, you can stream various TV shows.

Listed below are some movies I have enjoyed watching for the first time in 2024 and where they are available for free.

Gidget (1959) (available on Tubi)

Before Sunrise (1995) (available on Aggie Cinema)

Priscilla (2023) (available on Aggie Cinema)

The Boys In The Boat (2023) (available on Aggie Cinema)