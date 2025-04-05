This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, April 5, 2025 – Next week, on April 11th, Flo Rida will come to Aggieland to perform for the BCS community! His most famous work was released in the late 2000s, and he has released many singles since then. This event is sponsored by Greek Life across campus to recognize 40 years of fraternity and sorority life at TAMU! The event will be held in Reed Arena. Tickets are currently being sold, prices ranging between $20-$70, based on location. Tickets can be found on the “12thmanfoundation” website.

The event also features Little Image, a rising pop trio based out of Dallas, as the opening act.