Flo Rida Comes Right Round to Aggieland

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Flo Rida touched down in Aggieland to perform many of his hit songs with the IMG All Stars on Friday, April 11th.

His show was preceded by an opening act from the pop band Little Image from Dallas. They performed multiple songs, including “Blue” and “Run for Forever”, to prepare the crowd for the rapper’s energetic performance. They also debuted a new, soon-to-be-released song called “Novocaine”, supplemented by unique, surreal visuals.

After their performance, the stadium was buzzing with energy. The rapper from Florida would come out momentarily.

When the lights dimmed and the rapper was about to appear, the crowd went wild – cheering and yelling excitedly.

Flo Rida’s DJ came out first to play a few songs before introducing the rapper.

Not long after, the show star came on stage dressed in a leather jacket and sunglasses, decked out in dazzling accessories – an outfit that screamed “cool but flashy”. The crowd erupted in cheers and applause, echoing around the arena.

Flo Rida performed a mashup of his songs and songs he was featured in – many from the 2010s. A few of these songs included “Low”, “Whiste”, and “Right Round”.

When he performed “My House”, arguably his most well-known song, the rapper entered the crowd for a more personal experience with fans.

Flo Rida further engaged his fans by calling groups of them on stage at a time. At certain moments throughout the show, the rapper brought fans up on stage to sing and dance alongside him.

However, Flo Rida didn’t perform alone. The IMG Allstars – Varie, Oya, Baby, and Int’l Nephew – also performed during the show.

Flo Rida displayed his Aggie pride by putting on a 12th man jersey. The rapper knows how to connect with his audience, so he puts on a roughly two-hour 30-minute show for them.

The concert, held in celebration of 40 years of Aggie Greek life, was overall a grand success. Flo Rida’s engagement with his audience and the electric atmosphere of the crowd made the night one to remember.