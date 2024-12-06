This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, December 6, 2024 – Come walk the decorated streets of Downtown Bryan for December’s First Friday! This event will be on December 6th from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. First Friday is a free local event with activities for the whole family to enjoy!

Activities include: Live music, performances, art demonstrations, and shopping!

Bring your family and friends to come and enjoy a wonderful night in Bryan!

For more information, click here: https://www.destinationbryan.com/events/first-friday-event/ !