First Friday in Bryan: May

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Alex Frank / Spoon

College Station, Texas, April 27, 2024 – First Friday in Bryan, College Station during May is a vibrant event that brings the community together in celebration of arts, culture, and local businesses. It’s a time when residents and visitors alike can enjoy live music, art exhibitions, and special deals at various venues throughout the area. As spring blooms, the atmosphere is filled with the energy of people eager to explore what the community has to offer. From delicious food to colorful art to be showcased, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“I love the atmosphere that First Friday brings to the community and the cool things that the vendors are selling,” Taylor Schoolcraft said. Families can look forward to kid-friendly activities, making it a perfect outing for all ages. Meanwhile, local businesses benefit from the increased foot traffic, showcasing their products and services to a broader audience.

Overall, First Friday in the Bryan College Station area is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate everything that makes it unique.

The event will be held on Friday, May 3 in Downtown Bryan from 5 – 9pm. More information on transportation and event details can be found at: https://www.destinationbryan.com/firstfriday/activities/