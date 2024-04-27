Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
assortment of flowers
assortment of flowers
Min An
Culture > News

First Friday in Bryan: May

Theresa Terrones
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.
Flowers Florist
Alex Frank / Spoon

College Station, Texas, April 27, 2024 – First Friday in Bryan, College Station during May is a vibrant event that brings the community together in celebration of arts, culture, and local businesses. It’s a time when residents and visitors alike can enjoy live music, art exhibitions, and special deals at various venues throughout the area. As spring blooms, the atmosphere is filled with the energy of people eager to explore what the community has to offer. From delicious food to colorful art to be showcased, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“I love the atmosphere that First Friday brings to the community and the cool things that the vendors are selling,” Taylor Schoolcraft said. Families can look forward to kid-friendly activities, making it a perfect outing for all ages. Meanwhile, local businesses benefit from the increased foot traffic, showcasing their products and services to a broader audience.

Overall, First Friday in the Bryan College Station area is a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate everything that makes it unique.

The event will be held on Friday, May 3 in Downtown Bryan from 5 – 9pm. More information on transportation and event details can be found at: https://www.destinationbryan.com/firstfriday/activities/

Theresa Terrones is a current member of the PR committee at the HerCampus chapter at the University of Texas A&M. She is responsible for submitting designs for merchandise, and submitting press releases. She enjoys writing about pop culture, fashions and up and coming trends. Beyond HerCampus, Theresa works as a volleyball referee for intramural sports at TAMU. This position allows her to combine the love for the sport and also have a paying position at the same time. She is currently a sophomore Communications Major at Texas A&M and hopes to be able to work in PR for a beauty brand or the entertainment industry (specifically music). Theresa loves to meet new people. In her free time you can find Theresa hanging out with her friends, playing volleyball, visiting family, discovering new music, online shopping, listening to her favorite podcast or traveling for the weekend. She also loves to go grocery shipping and try new recipes along with thrift and buy vintage. Lake Bryan is her favorite spot to unwind with friends and read a book, but she also loves a relaxing tan in the afternoon. She likes to stay busy but also have an active lifestyle, her current favorite activity is yoga and she dabbles in weightlifting. https://www.linkedin.com/in/theresa-terrones-066580274/