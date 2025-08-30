First Friday, An Event All Freshman Should Be Keen to Attend

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bryan Texas, August 30th, 2025 – As classes commence and new students join the crowd, I find it crucial to shine a spotlight on First Friday, a recurring, local event in the historic district of Bryan, Texas.

For those of you who don’t know, First Friday is a monthly event hosted on the first Friday of every month – hence the name First Friday – which features local vendors and talent. Multiple booths will be set up along Main Street and local businesses will be open late. Booths tend to set up around 5:00 PM and close at 10:00 PM. People are encouraged to wander through the streets and enjoy the vibrant community atmosphere.

This week’s event will have face painting, live music, various art vendors, a free photo booth, and more! So be sure to be there on Friday, September 5th, or be square!

Erin Haggerty, a Senior at TAMU, is eagerly anticipating the first First Friday of the semester. “Feeling the nostalgia of walking through the light-covered streets,” she says “can’t be beat. I look forward to the vendors, the music, and the energy of Bryan every month!” She even credits much of her revitalized enthusiasm for school to First Friday. “Coming home from my internship was hard at first, but I can’t help but look forward to the comfort of being around my people in downtown Bryan. It makes the long, stress-filled days of school seem inconsequential in comparison.”