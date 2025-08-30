Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Farmers Market Purchasing Produce
Farmers Market Purchasing Produce
Kimberly Kao / Spoon
TAMU | Culture > News

First Friday, An Event All Freshman Should Be Keen to Attend

Gabriela Gomez Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bryan Texas, August 30th, 2025 – As classes commence and new students join the crowd, I find it crucial to shine a spotlight on First Friday, a recurring, local event in the historic district of Bryan, Texas.

For those of you who don’t know, First Friday is a monthly event hosted on the first Friday of every month – hence the name First Friday – which features local vendors and talent. Multiple booths will be set up along Main Street and local businesses will be open late. Booths tend to set up around 5:00 PM and close at 10:00 PM. People are encouraged to wander through the streets and enjoy the vibrant community atmosphere.

This week’s event will have face painting, live music, various art vendors, a free photo booth, and more! So be sure to be there on Friday, September 5th, or be square!

Erin Haggerty, a Senior at TAMU, is eagerly anticipating the first First Friday of the semester. “Feeling the nostalgia of walking through the light-covered streets,” she says “can’t be beat. I look forward to the vendors, the music, and the energy of Bryan every month!” She even credits much of her revitalized enthusiasm for school to First Friday. “Coming home from my internship was hard at first, but I can’t help but look forward to the comfort of being around my people in downtown Bryan. It makes the long, stress-filled days of school seem inconsequential in comparison.”

Howdy! I’m Gabriela Gomez, an avid reader who is interested in all areas of publishing and writing. And reading of course! I’m the Editor-in-Chief; I currently oversee all the publishing of articles for the Her Campus at TAMU chapter. I am overjoyed to read all the members’ articles and make any corrections that will help to elevate the article. I have been with Her Campus at TAMU since my freshman year. The first year I was a general member on the Writing and Editing committee. During that first year, I wrote a total of 23 articles and was always finding new ways to help. For my second year, I worked as the Senior Editor, publishing more than 80 articles and writing 38 articles. Now in my second semester of junior year, I have implemented a new pitch process for better organization and cleanest, I have already published more than 170 articles, and I have written 16 articles and will continue writing more! Besides working as the Editor-in-Chief, I am a dedicated student at Texas A&M studying Biomedical Sciences. I am also obtaining a minor in both English and Spanish. While not studying diligently, I work in a research lab grinding away, trying to get my name on some research papers (fingers crossed). In my free time, I read, obviously. I am also on the hunt for the best latte to ever bless this earth and love a good game of chess!