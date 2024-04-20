Family Weekend Farmers Market in Downtown Bryan

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

On March 13,2024 downtown Bryan had its annual Farmers Market during Family Weekend. The historic scenery of Downtown Bryan made the event come to life. The Farmers market is a venue where local farmers can connect directly with the College Station/Bryan people to provide fresh produce and educate people on food preparation and gardening. Similar to First Fridays, there were a variety of vendors and small businesses set up selling their products. There were vendors selling from homemade honey to fresh produce such as eggs, tomatoes, and so much more.

In addition to the farmers market, there was an art show competition happening with a number of vendors selling their artistic masterpieces. Many artists were set up in different parts of downtown capturing the beautiful scenery of the area.