Culture > News

Family Weekend Farmers Market in Downtown Bryan

Alekzanda De La Rosa
On March 13,2024 downtown Bryan had its annual Farmers Market during Family Weekend. The historic scenery of Downtown Bryan made the event come to life. The Farmers market is a venue where local farmers can connect directly with the College Station/Bryan people to provide fresh produce and educate people on food preparation and gardening. Similar to First Fridays, there were a variety of vendors and small businesses set up selling their products. There were vendors selling from homemade honey to fresh produce such as eggs, tomatoes, and so much more.

In addition to the farmers market, there was an art show competition happening with a number of vendors selling their artistic masterpieces. Many artists were set up in different parts of downtown capturing the beautiful scenery of the area.

Alekzandra De La Rosa is a first year member of the HER Campus at TAMU Chapter. She is both part of the PR and Events Committee , where she helps create and distribute merchandise, writes press releases, and helps coordinate and plan events for the rest of the chapter members. Beyond HER Campus, Alekzandra is a sophomore at Texas A&M University , majoring in Communication with a double minor in Business and Entrepreneurship. She is also working towards a Strategic Communication certificate. Alekzandra is apart of a women's organization on campus that dedicates their time to raising money for local animal shelters and the international animal rescue plus has the privilege to be part of the PR Committee. Alekzandra has recently accepted an internship to work as a Communications Intern for the College of Arts & Sciences where she oversees a departments social media outlets. Her future plans consists of working in the entertainment industry through Marketing,Public Relations, or Business Management and hopes of owning a business one day! In her free time, you can catch Alekzandra hanging out with her dog, Yorick, or at the gym working out and staying active. She is a lover of traveling and visiting new places. She enjoys doing anything crafty, creating random song playlists on Spotify ,and watching reality tv shows!