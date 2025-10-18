Fall Seasonal Films to Watch

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The weather is finally starting to cool down in Texas, and that means it’s time to bring out the seasonal movies that encompass the cozy (and sometimes sad) feelings of fall and winter! I’m someone who saves films all year long until they fit the atmosphere of the season, so I’ve compiled a list of movies that I want to watch or recommend to others while the time is right. Most of these films aren’t specific to a holiday, so they can be enjoyed from the crisp fall air to the winter holidays!

Personal Recommendations:

1. Rocky (1976) – This classic film follows underdog Rocky Balboa as he trains in the middle of a Philadelphia winter to box the world heavyweight champion, and includes a little romance, too. I watched this for the first time last month, and although it is a relatively slow movie, this inspirational story is perfect for keeping the cold away.

2. Dead Poets Society (1989) – English teacher John Keating inspires and transforms the lives of students at an all-boys prep school. Just a warning: prepare to cry. Not many movies have impacted me the way this one has, and it’s a transformative story that captures the whimsy and heartbreak of dreaming and youth.

3. When Harry Met Sally (1989) – Often seen as the quintessential fall romantic comedy, this film follows Harry Burns and Sally Albright over the course of 12 years as their relationship turns from frenemies to lovers. Confession: this movie isn’t my favorite romance of all time, but it’s certainly a fun watch set against autumnal New York.

4. Good Will Hunting (1997) – Will Hunting, a janitor at MIT and recently discovered genius, sees therapist Sean Maguire as he navigates through new possibilities for his future and blossoming romance. I also watched this one for the first time recently and was surprised by how heartfelt the story and acting were.

5. Mona Lisa Smile (2003) – History teacher Katherine Watson is hired at an all-female college and is surprised by the traditional roles the students adhere to and their lack of value for female education, showing them new possibilities and challenging their views on society’s expectations. This film is one of my all-time favorites and is grossly underappreciated. It features an incredibly impressive cast and performances, which creates a story I recommend any female watch while they study during the fall semester.

6. Penelope (2006) – Penelope Wilhern was cursed with a pig snout and navigates the world of suitors and familial expectations while she explores the outside world for the first time. Although it’s a bit of an unconventional film, it tells an important story about self-love and acceptance, and is the perfect cozy romantic comedy.

7. Coco (2017) – Miguel Rivera discovers the meaning of family and the art of music while he navigates the Land of the Dead on Día de los Muertos. This traditional Mexican holiday takes place at the beginning of November, and Coco is the perfect movie to sing, laugh, and cry to while kicking off the cooler months!

8. Knives Out (2019) – A famous author is murdered in his family’s house, and Detective Benoit Blanc investigates the case and the family in question to figure out who the suspect is. This film features a stacked cast that takes the audience along for this mysterious ride, laughing every step of the way.

9. Frozen II (2019) – Hear me out now. This is a great atmospheric film with amazing music that builds on the story of Elsa and Anna as they travel to an autumnal land to visit the past and discover the truth of their family. A truly fun (and surprisingly deep) film that is great to watch with family during the holidays.

10. The Holdovers (2023) – Unpopular teacher Paul Hunham is stuck taking care of troublemaking student Angus Tully during the winter break, and, combined with the school cook, Mary Lamb, the trio forms an unusual bond that transforms their lives. I watched this film after its five nominations for the 2024 Oscars, including Best Motion Picture, and was quickly won over by the connection and story of the film.

Watchlist:

Although I haven’t watched these films yet, I’ve had my eye on them for a while and will hopefully get to watch them this fall and winter!

You’ve Got Mail (1998)

Autumn in New York (2000)

The Lake House (2006)

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Little Women (2019)

These movies are the perfect inspirational stories to get you through the semester, heartwarming romances to cozy up to, or anything in between. I hope these recommendations fill your screen with the nostalgia and laughter that I look for during the fall and winter, and I’ll be watching along, too. Happy watching!