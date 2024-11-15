Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Halloween is officially over and it is now fall (Christmas time for some)! This means the dark, earthy tones are coming out and the matte topcoat is ready to play. If you say it’s now Christmas time and you skip right past Thanksgiving, that’s ok too, there will be some holiday nails and sparkles coming soon.

As an indecisive person, this is going to be my go-to article to look at for the rest of this season, so hopefully it doesn’t take me 30 minutes to pick a nail color every time. I hope you enjoy these colors/designs and pick one of them at your next appointment (or the next time you do your nails if you are a DIY queen)!

Browns

For my neutral nail people, this one is for you. There are so many different shades of brown/nude so you can find one that you like for your skin tone. If you want to try them all, you also could do a gradient across your nails.

fall 2024 nail inspo Brown edition @dndgel @Mi•Cosmetics #nails #brownnails #fallnails #fallnailinspo #nailpolish #gelpolish #gelnails #chromenails

Reds and purples

Your red and purples don’t have to be as bright as in the spring. Here is a cozy purple and an eggplant purple that you could love. When it comes to red- a maroon or cherry cola shade would be gorgeous!

the prettiest fall nails ever!!plum nails are my new fav!!! 💜 #plumnails #fallnails #nailinspo #fallnailinspo #nailtok

greens

There are a few shades you can choose when it comes to green. Hunter green, olive green, and emerald green would all be hits this season.

DND DC #326 “NightRider” @dndgel #greennails #fallnails #nailpolish #darkgreen #gelxnails

glitters

This is for my glitter gals in the holiday season. I feel like you can never go wrong with a glitter nail (as I’m writing this I have hot pink glittery nails). You can never go wrong with a sparkle for Christmas!

🦇🔮 Night out with the Ghouls? Add one of our spectacular glitter Mermaid Gel Polishes to your routine. Swatched by @abe.nailbabe (he/him/they) 🔥 DC229 Claret DC222 Cerise DC240 Sea Shell DC243 Purply Pink DC246 Coral DC247 Copper DC224 Scarlett #dndgel #dndgelpolish #fallnails #halloweenails #glitternails

chrome

Chrome has been killing the nail trends recently and I have been loving them. There are Mocha Glazed, Cherry Glazed, Dirty Martini, etc. that would be perfect for fall.

THE fall nail colors you need to know + the pearl chrome version of them – which one is your favorite?! 💅🏼🍂🍎✨🤎 use code DELANEY at @dndgel for a discount! #dndgel #dndpartner #fallnails #fallnailcolors #fallnailtrends #nailideas

colored tips

I saw some super cute lavender and spring tips, but this season make it fall colors. Here are some examples of colors you could use for fall:

season of change 🍃🍂✨ using @Lights Lacquer • when september ends • nevermore • hopper • or worse, expelled • espresso • french tip brush code ‘glossytipped’ to save, link in bio* ring @Bohomoon code ‘glossytipped10’* *affiliate _____ #frenchnails #fallnails #nailideas #nailinspo #aestheticnails #autumnnails #nailvideos

Aura

These have been trending for a bit now but you can do them will fall colors as well. Also DIY friendly with some eyeshadow.

loading your next fall nail inspo 🍁 #fallnailinspo #nailtrends #auranails #autumnnails #creatorsearchinsights #fypage

Tortoise

I have seen these all over Tiktok and they look so cool covering the whole nail or as a tortoise shell french tip.

easy tortoise shell nails tutorial 🤎🍂✨ would you wear these? using @vbeautypure •gel polish 050, 048, 160 •glossy non wipe top coat code glamm10 to save #nailtutorialvideo #nailtutorialclips #tortoiseshellnails #fallnails #shortnails #shortnaildesigns #fallnailart #fallnailinspo #nailreels

dark teal

I think this might be my choice for my next appointment. I love this dark teal color and think it looks great on everyone.

DND DIVA Teal Treasure #245 😮‍💨 #fallnails #tealnails #bluenails #fall #dndgelpolish

snake print

You can not tell me these don’t look amazing! There also are a bunch of color combos you could create with this design. This is something you could do yourself as well.

My fav autumnal nails so far 🫶🏼 head to my IG for all the product details #fallnails #autumnnails #nailinspo #nailideas #snakeprint

Two tones

This was popular over the summer and it’s coming back for fall. One hand is one color, and the other hand is another color. In my head, I was thinking colors like this video, but with darker or more muted colors.

I might never get over the two different colored hand thing #teachersoftiktok #teacherlife #nails #nailday #nailvlog #teacherweekend #weekendvlog #valentinesday #newnails

Fall nail Designs

If you want to add some pizzazz to your next set here are some examples for both Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Thanksgiving: Leaves, Turkey, Flannel/Plaid, Sweater pattern, Checkered, (Orange) Flowers, etc.

Christmas: Bows, Gifts, Snowflakes, Santa, Reindeer, Candy canes, Lights, Trees, etc.

