The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Halloween is officially over and it is now fall (Christmas time for some)! This means the dark, earthy tones are coming out and the matte topcoat is ready to play. If you say it’s now Christmas time and you skip right past Thanksgiving, that’s ok too, there will be some holiday nails and sparkles coming soon.

As an indecisive person, this is going to be my go-to article to look at for the rest of this season, so hopefully it doesn’t take me 30 minutes to pick a nail color every time. I hope you enjoy these colors/designs and pick one of them at your next appointment (or the next time you do your nails if you are a DIY queen)!