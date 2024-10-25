Fall into Fun: The Ultimate Autumn Starter Pack

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is finally that time of year again where walking around campus becomes (a bit) more bearable. A nice crisp to the air, those warm autumnal colors, and the smell of pumpkin because the fall menu at Starbucks is finally back. There are a few things I like to do to really immerse myself into the season and welcome in my favorite time of the year. My fall girl starter pack includes everything from outfits and food to media and hobbies.

As soon as the weather dips below 90 degrees, that’s my signal pull out my sweaters, sweatpants, and brown leather jacket. Some of my favorite outfits consist of a nice blue jean (I like Levi’s, Abercrombie, or Zara), a cute sweater or a light weight flannel. To really build a fall wardrobe, a few pieces I find to be staples are a brown leather jacket, a black mini skirt with tights, black or brown knee high boots, medium wash blue jeans, and sweaters in the colors cream, brown, burnt orange, maroon, or a dusk blue.

I always say that fall time is the annual Gilmore girls rewatch because there is nothing like the leaves changing colors with Lorelai on my screen cracking jokes. Any of the fall or thanksgiving episodes really get me in the spirit of the season. My favorite YouTubers – aka the book girlies (Sara, Destiny, and Haley) – and their fall vlogs that include reading, fall festivals, and seasonal clothing give me the motivation to put out all my fall decorations and pick up a cozy book.

On the topics of books my absolute favorite hobby in the fall (and all year long) is to read! Some recommendations I have are Throne of Glass, Fourth Wing, Magnolia Parks, The Nightingale, The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, and Once Upon a Broken Heart. While reading, I love to sip on a chai or hot tea with a festive spice blend. Other hobbies that get me in the spirit are painting pumpkins or dried leaves, and baking pumpkin bread!

There are so many great ways to get into the fall spirit even if it is not your favorite season. This starter pack has all the basics and in my experience makes all the difference as I head into the ‘ber’ months.