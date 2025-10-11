This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Step into some fall feels in College Station! The weather isn’t exactly giving off a comfy, cozy autumn vibe, but maybe a cute farmers market will! Coming this week, on October 19th, College Station is hosting a fall farmers’ market! Located right off of University Drive and Wellborn, at 318 Patricia St, from 11 am-3 pm. Parking is free in the Northgate Garage(College Main Parking Garage), which is just a couple of minutes’ walk from the event. It’s also walking distance from any apartment complexes on Northgate, and for students who live on campus!

It’s a free event that hosts 50 different local vendors showcasing handmade items and seasonal items/treats! A fun fall activity to do with friends and family as you walk through College Station with some live music! The first 100 attendees get a free tote bag. While it might not be fall weather, this market will definitely add some fall feels to our October!

Learn more at https://visit.cstx.gov/events/fall-homegrown-market-2025/