Step into some fall feels in College Station! The weather isn’t exactly giving off a comfy, cozy autumn vibe, but maybe a cute farmers market will! Coming this week, on October 19th, College Station is hosting a fall farmers’ market! Located right off of University Drive and Wellborn, at 318 Patricia St, from 11 am-3 pm. Parking is free in the Northgate Garage(College Main Parking Garage), which is just a couple of minutes’ walk from the event. It’s also walking distance from any apartment complexes on Northgate, and for students who live on campus!
It’s a free event that hosts 50 different local vendors showcasing handmade items and seasonal items/treats! A fun fall activity to do with friends and family as you walk through College Station with some live music! The first 100 attendees get a free tote bag. While it might not be fall weather, this market will definitely add some fall feels to our October!
Learn more at https://visit.cstx.gov/events/fall-homegrown-market-2025/