‘Endgame’ was just the beginning: what’s in store for the MCU?

After killing off the leader of the Avengers, viewers have said Marvel has taken a turn for the worse. In the wake of Avengers: Endgame, popularity has declined, and many of the movies and shows produced afterward have seen a fraction of the success the landmark film did.

However, the MCU is far from over. It’s just beginning.

Contrary to popular opinion, Tony Stark’s, AKA Iron Man, death signifies the beginning of a new era of Marvel. The original characters have been replaced by newer, fresher faces to take the franchise in bold new directions, with different heroes and exciting storylines.

Similarly, in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Rocket the Racoon is named the new leader of the Guardians after the original Guardians part ways. Although it is sad to see beloved characters go, it gives Marvel the chance to bring in fresh faces for the next generation of superheroes.

To begin Phase 4, the MCU introduced various new shows, including Wandavision, Loki, and The Falcon and the Winter Solider, to name a few. Many of its shows are centered around characters from the movies, going more in-depth into heroes who were typically not the main focus of the franchise before. As a result, viewers are able to gain new perspectives on some of their favorite characters.

Despite innovative ideas and emerging talent, ratings have yet to bounce back since Endgame.

Arguably one of Marvel’s best movies since Endgame, the film Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, didn’t even make half of what Endgame did. However, the film’s humor and amazing crossover worked to revive fan spirits and renew interest in Marvel movies.

But it doesn’t stop there. Fan energy has only increased as Marvel announced that none other than Robert Downey Jr. would return to the MCU to play Dr. Doom in Avengers: Doomsday, shocking fans worldwide. The film, scheduled for release in 2026, will no doubt boost Marvel’s ratings as the Avengers series continues.

Numerous other projects will surely generate an increase in audience interest, despite circulating opinions that Marvel is on the downfall. So, contrary to popular belief, Endgame does not represent the end of the MCU, but rather the beginning of a new era for the franchise, complete with new films, projects, and even new characters and revivals of old ones.