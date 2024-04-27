This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, April 27, 2024 – Clear your calendars! Halo bar, one of Downtown Bryan’s most upscale and largest high energy dance venues, hosts their famous drag shows every Friday and Saturday night. Starting at 11:30pm, audiences will be treated to an amazing display of talent, glamor, and entertainment with music by DJ Jusko. Audiences can expect jaw-dropping performances and fabulous costumes from Texas drag queens like Cora Cadette, Infinity Lavey, Coco Chanel, Holly Devereaux, and Malibu Von Schweetz. Whether you’re a seasoned drag aficionado or experiencing it for the first time, there is something for everyone to love at Halo’s Saturday drag shows. Starting at just $10 for ages 18-20 and $5 for those 21 and older, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss. Performances are hosted every Saturday during the Spring and throughout the Summer.

Don’t miss out on the hottest performance in town! Grab your friends, put on our best outfit, and join Halo Bar in Downtown Bryan for an unforgettable experience. I promise, it won’t be a drag.