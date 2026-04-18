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TAMU | Culture

Downtown Bryan Street & Art Fair

Updated Published
Aditi Jakkani Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When? Sunday, April 26, 2026: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Where? Downtown Bryan

Skip your usual brunch, and make your way to downtown Bryan for a Sunday funday at the Downtown Bryan Street and Art Fair! This fair is free and open to the public, for people of all ages. Regional artists will showcase their work in booths set up on the historic downtown streets, featuring a variety of breathtaking creations across several mediums, including jewelry, mixed media, fabric and leatherwork, ceramics, paintings, photography, and woodwork. There’ll be hands-on art demonstrations and even a kids’ craft zone for children 12 and under. Expect the day to be soundtracked by a lineup of live music artists, echoing the rich and vibrant creativity at every turn. 

The Downtown Bryan area has consistently worked to foster the arts and embrace creators of different cultures, making it a recognized Texas Cultural District. So what better place to host an event to celebrate the very same artists! There’ll be free street parking outside of the area closed off for the festival, and additional paid parking is also available in the Roy Kelly Parking Garage. There are also a ton of places downtown to grab a bite to eat in the middle of mingling through the fair. 

If you’re an artist interested in having a booth at the event or looking for volunteering opportunities, more information can be found on the FAQs section of the event website. This, plus additional information regarding the event, can be found at: https://www.destinationbryan.com/art-fair/

So slow your Sunday down, take a stroll through the street fair, and support local artists and the community at the Downtown Bryan Street and Art Fair!

Aditi Jakkani

TAMU '26

Aditi Jakkani is a second-year member of the HER Campus at TAMU chapter. As part of the Events Committee in the chapter, she helps in organizing social events for chapter members. Through these events, the chapter gets the chance to socialize and bond in a more informal environment. Her writing covers personal experiences and recommendations for college students, with a particular focus on Texas A&M students.

Apart member for her time spent with HER Campus at TAMU, Aditi is currently a Sophomore General Engineering major at Texas A&M. She works in food service, as a barista at an on-campus Starbucks. Aditi hopes to work within a Technological setting, with a focus on Data Analytics or Cybersecurity, in the future. She treats her articles written for HER Campus as her creative outlet in the midst of her STEM surroundings and considers the discipline and skill derived from writing, valuable in being a well-rounded individual. She has conducted a 7-month long research project, a qualitative correlational analysis study, as the main focus of a high school course. This resulted in a research report discussing the access to environmentally ethical clothing for female adolescents and identified ethical fashion consumption barriers in suburban areas for them.

In her free time, Aditi enjoys reading psychological thriller novels and listening to Podcasts. Her workout style of choice is any cardio or reformer Pilates. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, especially while trying new coffee shops or restaurants. Her perfect day would end snuggled up with her dog, Abby, and hopefully will add a kitten to her life soon!