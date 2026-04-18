Downtown Bryan Street & Art Fair

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

When? Sunday, April 26, 2026: 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Where? Downtown Bryan

Skip your usual brunch, and make your way to downtown Bryan for a Sunday funday at the Downtown Bryan Street and Art Fair! This fair is free and open to the public, for people of all ages. Regional artists will showcase their work in booths set up on the historic downtown streets, featuring a variety of breathtaking creations across several mediums, including jewelry, mixed media, fabric and leatherwork, ceramics, paintings, photography, and woodwork. There’ll be hands-on art demonstrations and even a kids’ craft zone for children 12 and under. Expect the day to be soundtracked by a lineup of live music artists, echoing the rich and vibrant creativity at every turn.

The Downtown Bryan area has consistently worked to foster the arts and embrace creators of different cultures, making it a recognized Texas Cultural District. So what better place to host an event to celebrate the very same artists! There’ll be free street parking outside of the area closed off for the festival, and additional paid parking is also available in the Roy Kelly Parking Garage. There are also a ton of places downtown to grab a bite to eat in the middle of mingling through the fair.

If you’re an artist interested in having a booth at the event or looking for volunteering opportunities, more information can be found on the FAQs section of the event website. This, plus additional information regarding the event, can be found at: https://www.destinationbryan.com/art-fair/

So slow your Sunday down, take a stroll through the street fair, and support local artists and the community at the Downtown Bryan Street and Art Fair!