Double the Deluxe: Sabrina and Role Model Dropped on Valentine’s Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Sabrina Carpenter and Role Model both dropped deluxe versions of their hit albums on Valentine’s Day and they have been on repeat ever since!

For any of my Role Model stans, we know he sometimes likes to go by Sabrina Carpenter, so these two Sabrina Carpenter’s came together to maximize their joint slay. Here on my thoughts on the new tracks:

Short n’ Sweet (Deluxe) – Sabrina Carpenter

15 Minutes – This is Sabrina Carpenter in her bag. It is truly one of my favorite songs from her. From the groovy drum beat in the background to her showing off her higher vocals, everything about this song just works. I think my favorite thing about this song is the bridge. It is truly so catchy, and the message about her leaving a lasting impression on a man is iconic and relatable.

Please Please Please (ft. Dolly Parton) – Unfortunately, this is my least favorite from the deluxe songs. I LOVED THE ORIGINAL, but this just doesn’t do it for me. It’s like movies and sequels, sometimes songs don’t need features or remixes, and this song didn’t need this. While Dolly Parton is an icon and adored by many (ME), this was just not the song to put her on.

Couldn’t Make It Any Harder – WHY YES. I love a good ballad, something that Emails I Can’t Send had plenty of that I kind of missed on this album. This to me is what the album was missing when it first came out. The “Hopelessly Devoted” sample means a lot (especially since that was my spin the bottle song on tour in Dallas).

Busy Woman – I have been waiting for this one to come out ever since she dropped it on digital (which I did not pay for). This was a hit in my car as I listened to it as a Spotify podcast episode. The lyrics in this song are impeccable, making it a certified banger.

Bad Reviews – What a way to end the album. The perfect analogy for dating. Hearing all the bad things about a guy you are in love with, yet still choosing to ignore them until it actually happens to you. A relatable song for any woman in the dating world, making many feel seen.

Kansas Anymore (The Longest Goodbye) – Role Model

Old Recliners – A great continuation of the overall vibe and message of the album. Thinking about those moments in between you and an old lover that you can’t seem to get out of your head. A very sentimental song filled with nostalgia and longing.

Sally, When The Wine Runs Out – Ever since he released the snippet of this on TikTok, I knew this would go PLATINUM in my car. Very unserious, just like Tucker himself. This is the only upbeat song off of the deluxe, and I live for the vibe it gives off. THE BRIDGE IS EVERYTHING TO ME. Using the word diva in a song is just going to do it for me every time.

Some Protector – I had tears in my eyes listening to this. I just adore this song. Once again, it’s another bridge that just makes the song. It’s another song about not being able to move on from a relationship that truly impacted him. The idea that you still care about this person who used to play such a big role in your life, yet they’re gone, and all you want to do is still protect them. It’s just so beautiful.

The Longest Goodbye – Soul crushing. The perfect ending that culminates everything this album talks about. That feeling of finally being able to say goodbye after the longest time. Goodbyes are hard, and while people come and go, it still hurts to see. The idea that he will never be sure if he can ever stop loving his ex even as he sees her with someone else is something so relatable that many don’t talk about. Truly just the perfect closer.