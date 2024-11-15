Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

Something about this time of the semester is when things really start ramping up. All these projects get assigned and heavy into round two of midterm season, with one after the other. Sometimes I feel like I can’t fit anything else into my brain!! Often I’ll try to hang out with friends or watch TV to distract my mind from the stress. But I’ve been trying to think of more ways that don’t involve staring at a screen to destress. That, combined with the fall seasonal urge to have the “ultimate cozy fall girl Pinterest-y” vibes. Here are a few – kinda – DIY activities you could actually do by yourself (or with your bestie girls), to chill out and take a break from the craziness of the semester.

Paint-by-Numbers: This past summer I really got into paint-by-number art. So why not continue that trend into the fall season too? It’s an easy way to DIY some decor for your room, sprinkling in some personality on your walls. Some of them are actually harder than they look, so it’ll definitely take up a few hours of your time if you’re looking to relax and wind down. I’ve seen customizable ones you can order online, so potentially you could knock out a Christmas present while you’re at it. This could be turned into a color-by-number moment too, and pop on a playlist to really set the vibes.

All Things Beaded: Beaded crafts are another way to make something you won’t stop showing off. You could get a whole bunch of beads in a set either online or at a local craft store, and make bracelets, phone charms, or hanging charms for your handbags. It’s such a customizable and easy activity to do with your friends. On TikTok, I’ve seen some girls do lip gloss keychains, which were SO cute, plus you’ll never lose your fav lippie again!

Patchwork Sweatshirts: What’s cozier than a sweatset and cuter than customizing it yourself? Pick out as many iron-on patches at your craft store that are speaking to you, and add them on to a plain sweatshirt-sweatpants pair to create your new favorite pair of sweats. You could have it show off who you are, or even better, match with your bestie! Pro Tip: you can even do this with an existing pair of sweatpants or sweatshirts you have, giving them an entirely new look.

Bookmark-making: For all my reading girls, obsessed with Booktok and StoryGraph, of course, you could always read to unwind, but… you could also make a cute little bookmark! There are so many cute DIY bookmark ideas out there. You could make a little animal or character that peaks out of the top of the book while holding your page. Or even try out some fall-colored leaves and laminate them together creating an aesthetic autumnal spot-saver. Definitely the ultimate cozy reader activity, perfect for any book club too. 

Crochet Kits: I have been seeing these everywhere for the last year, and crocheting as a hobby is for sure trending right now, so why not jump on the bandwagon? The little kits come with everything you need to crochet a little animal or your favorite character, and they always come out so cute. So pop on a podcast, wrap yourself in a blanket, and decompress as you crochet away!

Legos: I know I’m probably the 30th person to tell you this, but Legos are soooo back y’all. They have many different kits from themed movie props to architectural buildings to beautiful flowers, all built from legos. It takes a bit of patience and time, so a guaranteed way to get your mind off of end-of-semester stress.

Aditi Jakkani is a second-year member of the HER Campus at TAMU chapter. As part of the Events Committee in the chapter, she helps in organizing social events for chapter members. Through these events, the chapter gets the chance to socialize and bond in a more informal environment. Her writing covers personal experiences and recommendations for college students, with a particular focus on Texas A&M students. Apart member for her time spent with HER Campus at TAMU, Aditi is currently a Sophomore General Engineering major at Texas A&M. She works in food service, as a barista at an on-campus Starbucks. Aditi hopes to work within a Technological setting, with a focus on Data Analytics or Cybersecurity, in the future. She treats her articles written for HER Campus as her creative outlet in the midst of her STEM surroundings and considers the discipline and skill derived from writing, valuable in being a well-rounded individual. She has conducted a 7-month long research project, a qualitative correlational analysis study, as the main focus of a high school course. This resulted in a research report discussing the access to environmentally ethical clothing for female adolescents and identified ethical fashion consumption barriers in suburban areas for them. In her free time, Aditi enjoys reading psychological thriller novels and listening to Podcasts. Her workout style of choice is any cardio or reformer Pilates. She enjoys spending time with her family and friends, especially while trying new coffee shops or restaurants. Her perfect day would end snuggled up with her dog, Abby, and hopefully will add a kitten to her life soon!