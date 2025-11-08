Dissecting Little Women: The Perfect Fall Film For The Girls

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

We all know the Fall season is here, and almost every girl is ecstatic for cozy Fall movie nights. With the ambiance of the cool weather, warm lighting, a pumpkin-scented candle, and loads of snacks, there is only one problem: “What movie do y’all want to watch?”

While I could give many suggestions, there is one movie I have in mind, which I believe is revolutionary. With the talks of what it truly means to be a woman, I suggest that you watch Greta Gerwig’s 2019 version of Little Women on your next fall movie night.

If you haven’t heard of Little Women before let me quickly break it down for you. Taking place in 19th century Massachusetts, four sisters experience love, heartbreak, death, and the art of growing up in an all-girl household, while their father is away at war. In a deeper understanding, this movie is about the challenges, yet beauty within being a woman and being under looked in a society run by men. Additionally, since the film takes place in Massachusetts, the fall vibes are impeccable. With the changing of the seasons, cozy colors and tender emotions, this film is the perfect one to curl up with. It embodies everything we love about fall, the warmth, the nostalgia and the quiet beauty of becoming who we’re meant to be.

One of my favorite, and pretty famous, quotes from this movie was by the character Jo March as she said, “Women, they have minds, and they have souls, as well as just hearts. And they’ve got ambition, and they’ve got talent, as well as just beauty. I’m so sick of people saying that love is just all a woman is fit for. I’m so sick of it. But I’m so lonely.” I think this perfectly represents the emotions of being a feminist and being so passionate and content with doing life on your own. However, we crave love. We crave to be loved. We long for a life full of partnership and reliance. It is okay to not be strong and independent all the time. It is okay to want success and power in womanhood, yet it is also okay to yearn for marriage and a family.

Every girl is different. There are so many goals and passions we want to conquer in this lifetime. If you take a step back, you realize that all of us women are the same at heart. We need to support each other and rely on one another in times of need. That is what Little Women is all about. Men need women in their lives, and we need each other. So, please consider watching this film with your closest girlfriends on your next movie night. Experience the emotional rollercoaster and warm fall vibes; this movie will take you through with the women in your life.