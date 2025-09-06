Discovering Local Treasures at Rountree Market

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bryan, TX – The City of Bryan is excited to welcome everyone to the Rountree Market at Midtown Park, taking place every Sunday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM in Bryan, Texas. This free and family-friendly weekly market offers a perfect weekend outing right in the heart of Bryan. The Rountree Market showcases a wide variety of local vendors. Visitors can shop everything from fresh produce and handmade goods to delicious food and unique finds, all while supporting local businesses!

Activities Include:

Local artisan booths



Fresh fruits/veggies and food vendors



Family-friendly shopping



Lake views and park access



Come out and experience the charm of Midtown Bryan while connecting with the community and discovering everything the Rountree Market has to offer!

For more information, click here: https://www.destinationbryan.com/events/rountree-market-midtown-park