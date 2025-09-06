Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Discovering Local Treasures at Rountree Market

Faith Bryan Student Contributor, Texas A&M University
Bryan, TX – The City of Bryan is excited to welcome everyone to the Rountree Market at Midtown Park, taking place every Sunday from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM in Bryan, Texas. This free and family-friendly weekly market offers a perfect weekend outing right in the heart of Bryan. The Rountree Market showcases a wide variety of local vendors. Visitors can shop everything from fresh produce and handmade goods to delicious food and unique finds, all while supporting local businesses! 

Activities Include:

  • Local artisan booths
  • Fresh fruits/veggies and food vendors
  • Family-friendly shopping
  • Lake views and park access

Come out and experience the charm of Midtown Bryan while connecting with the community and discovering everything the Rountree Market has to offer!

For more information, click here: https://www.destinationbryan.com/events/rountree-market-midtown-park

