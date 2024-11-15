The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Victoria’s Secret Runway Show: AKA, the girls’ Super Bowl. After a 6 year hiatus, the iconic runway show made a dramatic return, with stellar performances, diverse models, and, of course, angel wings. As the world eagerly tuned in to watch the spectacle live, adrenaline high, many couldn’t help but feel a little let down.

All over social media, people ranted about how the show wasn’t like what they remembered – it was just missing the “it” factor that made VS so popular in the 2010s. Most models wore slick backs instead of blowouts, the “behind the show” clips were pre-recorded, and the singers, while dancing impressively on the runway, were at times very obviously lip syncing. All of these changes away from the original come from one idea: the goal of the 2024 show was to make a more professional and produced show, rather than the casual vibe of the 2010s.

The main differences between then and now were widely discussed on TikTok and Instagram, but there are other, smaller details that changed this year to “improve” the production of the show. For example, to accommodate the recent trend of singers performing on a moving stage, the runway was not the typical “Diamond Runway” covered in glitter and sparkles. This seemingly small change impacted the entire appearance of the show, and even caused one of the models to get her shoe stuck in the runway.

Then, of course, we come to the way the models walked. The usual flirtatious nature was traded in for a more professional and couture catwalk, leaving viewers missing the exaggerated hip movements, waves to the camera, and kisses blown. In the past, we could often see the models backstage as they went on and off the runway, but this year, pre-recorded clips were played in lieu of the angels’ discussions.

At the end of the day, the changes were well-planned and carefully thought out, but just weren’t what we were expecting. The brand was known for its casual runway shows, and the switch will take some time getting used to. The real question is, will Victoria’s Secret go back to its 2010s style for next year, or continue with the more professional look? We will all be counting down the months until we find out!