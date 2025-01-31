DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS is an album about Puerto Rico

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Bad Bunny’s studio album, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS, was released in early January of 2025. DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS translates to “I should have taken more pictures”. This album gained rapid popularity on social media, beginning with the DtMF (song) trend. In the trend, people posted pictures and videos of their family and friends, as well as of great memories they have had. The album cover includes two white chairs under a banana tree.

This is mostly a reggaetón and salsa album, and includes plena and bomba from Puerto Rico. As for the lyrics, they are different to anything Bad Bunny has ever had before. They tell various stories of Puerto Rico, including politics and its effects. Unlike the entirety of Un Verano Sin Ti, his 2022 album with numerous songs with over one billion streams, DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS is not made for the club. Bad Bunny sings for his love for his home of Puerto Rico.

My top four songs are “VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR”, “DtMF”, “BAILE INoLVIDABLE”, and “NUEVAYoL”.

“VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR” is more classic Bad Bunny. It is the kind of song that you can play at a club and dance to. This was the first song on the album that stuck with me because I was expecting the vibes of the album to be like this the whole way through. This is the kind of song that everyone enjoys, and because of that, it is my favorite on the album.

“DtMF” has such a good meaning behind it, which is why it was the perfect name for the album. In the middle of the song, Bad Bunny has a speech in which he talks about how important his friends and family are to him, and tells everyone to get in the picture. You can never go wrong with a picture to keep a memory together.

The duality in “BAILE INoLVIDABLE” is what makes the song great. The beginning sounds like traditional Bad Bunny, versus the rest of the song being fully salsa. In his album, Un Verano Sin Ti, Bad Bunny has a song titled “Enséñame a Bailar”, and many fans are pointing out the similarities between both songs.

The salsa-inspired intro to “NUEVAYoL” is sampled by a song titled “Un Verano en Nueva York”. Even though the chorus is about spending a summer in New York, the rest of the song has themes of Puerto Rico. Because this is the opener to the album, it set the stage for the rest of the album being about Bad Bunny’s beloved Puerto Rico.

Overall, I was pleasantly surprised with this change. Bad Bunny has gotten to a point in which he can release anything and be successful. This is a really good switch for him. I am looking forward to seeing what he has planned for the future!

The Tracklist:

NUEVAYoL

VOY A LLeVARTE PA PR

BAILE INoLVIDABLE

PERFuMITO NUEVO (ft RaiNao)

WELiTA (ft Chuwi)

VeLDÁ (ft Omar Courtz and Dei V)

EL CLúB

KETU TeCRÉ

BoKeTE

KLOuFRENS

TURiSTA

CAFé CON RON (ft Los Pleneros de la Cresta)

PIToRRO DE COCO

LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii

EoO

DtMF

LA MuDANZA