My holiday struggle is often crafting the perfect Christmas list, but because this year I became determined to get things done, I am here early with THE list for you, or for your friends and family. So you can go ahead and just print this out and put it under your tree for Santa because it’s the only list you’ll need.

Tech Accessories

As a college student, even if I don’t have my life together, I like to make it seem like I do with any tech accessory I can find.

Airpods max ear covers: check out Casetify for the cutest designs.

Laptop case: Etsy has some great trendy leather cases you can customize!

Apple watch strap: spice up your outfit with colorful straps or ones that match your jewelry!

Jewelry Staples

Being that girl starts with having THAT jewelry stack, so I’m here to help.

Vintage watch: head to your local thrift/antique store for authentic vintage watches or check out small businesses on Esty for unique designs.

Italian Charm Bracelet: Nomination is THE place to find your customizable charm bracelet, but if you’re balling on a budget, Etsy has some great options too!

Charm necklace: check out if your city has any unique stores where you can customize necklaces or head over to Michaels and make it yourself (it’s a fantastic, thoughtful gift)!

Uggs

Okay, it’s cold, it’s sweater weather, you know we need our uggs to keep us warm.

Tasman slippers : these are so easy to slip on and off and they cozy up any outfit. There’s a color for every style! If you’re into light colors, sand is a great choice. Or maybe you’re into chocolaty brown, so burnt cedar is for you!

: these are so easy to slip on and off and they cozy up any outfit. There’s a color for every style! If you’re into light colors, sand is a great choice. Or maybe you’re into chocolaty brown, so burnt cedar is for you! Ultra mini: you cannot go wrong with the Ultra mini’s! They come in so many colors and even in platforms too! Put on a knit sweater, add your favorite jeans and the mini’s, and you’re a walking Pinterest board.

Matching Sets

I know we’ve all had those days where we “have nothing to wear” and can’t seem to put an outfit together for the life of it, but fear not, that’s where sets will come and save the day.

Sweat Sets: amazon is always my go-to for comfy, affordable, and stylish sweat sets that you can lounge around in or wear to class.

Pijama sets: who doesn’t like a little matching pjs set moment? This Christmas you can throw that old P.E. t-shirt away and sleep in style.

Espresso Machine

If you’re like me, you need your daily coffee to function, and what better way to drink coffee than from your very own espresso machine?

De’longhi: this is your go-to brand if you want something high-quality that also offers budget-friendly options. Some of the machines start at $120!

William Sonoma: if you want the big guns, William Sonoma has some top-quality machines that make your coffee taste like it came from your favorite coffee shop.

Hair appliances

I am a strong believer that hair makes or breaks the outfit, so to spare you some bad hair days, these appliances will come in handy.

Dyson: Dyson is the way to go if you want every hair tool imaginable in one handy case. You want a blowout? Got it. A nice voluminous curl? Done. A sleek straight look? Say less.

Shark: if you love what Dyson has to offer, Shark does pretty much the same, just at a friendly price!

Wavytalk: this is my holy grail when it comes to blowouts. I don’t have the time or skills to put rollers in my hair and this gives that same effect, just faster and better!

Lip combos

Lips are the new mascara. They complete the look and make sure you are serving looks (not food) at your Holiday dinner party.

Tarte: we know Tarte is the queen of lip combos. Be on the lookout for sales on their website and on TikTok shop because they are SO worth it!

Charlotte Tilbury: you can’t ever go wrong with the classic Pillow Talk lip combo that’ll give your look that extra pizzaz.

Summer Fridays: not a combo but a kit! You can get 4 minis for the price of 1 full size so RUN, don’t walk.

Hopefully with these ideas making a Christmas list is no longer one of your holiday struggles, so just go ahead and forward this to Santa. You’re welcome.