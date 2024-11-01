Current Favorites: Playlist

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Music is my favorite thing in these whole world and lately these are my new favorites! I hope you all enjoy these songs as much as I do.

AMOR – Danny Ocean

I recently attended a Danny Ocean concert and have had his new album on repeat. “AMOR” is one of those songs that are so lighthearted and easy to listen to. Not to mention how catchy the song is as well. I will never get over him singing this live. It was truly one of the best nights of my life.

https://open.spotify.com/track/58UCQZoSDprVXVLgcCVBHt?si=cefc6f5f8d7f4950

2. I Love You, I’m Sorry – Live From Vevo – Gracie Abrams

This specific version of “I Love You, I’m Sorry” is perfection. I will not go back to listening to the original version since this one came out. You can feel the emotion through the song. Honestly, this Vevo version came out at the perfect time when it is so easy to relate it to.

3. Beso (Fruta Fresca) – Wakyin, Carlos Vives

As a house music lover, I could not resist adding a house song to this playlist. This is a perfect song to listen to when you are walking to class and rushing in the morning. It is even better to listen to when you are getting ready with your friends to go out for the night.

4. Pyro – Kings of Leon

“Pyro” has been on repeat for me especially when I am walking to class. Kings of Leon in general has been on rotation when I do literally anything. It is a perfect song for the awkward transition into fall weather. Kings of Leon especially for this time is classic.

5. Volare – Danny Ocean

“Volare” is such a fun song. I will never get over this song, if you know Spanish please listen to it. Even if you don’t please still listen to it. You will not regret it. Any songs of Danny Ocean are worth listening to as he is such a good artist with good songs.