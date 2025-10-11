Curl Up and Press Play: TV Episodes That Feel Like Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the fall season officially starting, and a cold front coming soon (I’m hoping!), now is the perfect time to curl up with a hot drink, a fuzzy blanket, and these awesome Autumn TV show episodes.

Gilmore Girls: Season 1, Episode 7 “Kiss and Tell”

In this episode, the fall vibes are perfect, and this is when Rory has her first kiss with Dean! (Spoilers, sorry!) Although honestly, we all know that Gilmore Girls is the perfect fall show, no matter what episode you choose to watch, so this is always an amazing choice.

Friends: Season 3, Episode 9 “The One With The Football”

This is such an iconic episode, and it is so fun to rewatch and laugh at every year. The group of friends decides to play a game of football on Thanksgiving, and the competitiveness mixed with the warm fall feelings makes it the perfect episode to rewatch. Although there are many great Friends Thanksgiving episodes, this football one is hilarious!

Modern Family: Season 2, Episode 6 “Halloween”

As the name suggests, this episode is a fun story about how obsessed Claire Dunphy is with Halloween, and the episode follows her elaborate scheme to create a haunted house to scare trick-or-treaters. This episode is funny, spooky, and very heartwarming, making it another perfect episode to watch to get into the Halloween mood.

New Girl: Season 3, Episode 10 “Thanksgiving III”

This episode involves the whole friend group deciding to have a camping-style meal in lieu of the traditional Thanksgiving feast. They try to scavenge and hunt for their own food, which proves to be quite the disaster. While not the traditional Thanksgiving episode, this episode is so funny and, in the end, shows how grateful all of the friends are for each other.

Boy Meets World: Season 5, Episode 17 “And Then There Was Shawn”

This is such a classic Halloween episode, and it involves the friend group getting detention after a fight between Cory and Topanga, which suddenly takes a horror-movie turn as the friends begin to believe they are trapped in a deadly game. This episode is the perfect amount of funny and suspenseful, and Boy Meets World is such a perfect, cozy show to watch in the fall!

Superstore: Season 2, Episode 9 “Black Friday”

While not technically a holiday or fall episode, this episode shows the inner workings of Black Friday in an extremely busy store, while every employee has suddenly contracted food poisoning. Superstore is hilarious, and there are so many holiday-related episodes that showcase the retail side of these busy holidays.

Parks and Recreation: Season 3, Episode 7 “Harvest Festival”

This episode is centered around a major fall event in the town of Pawnee, the Harvest Festival, and things continue to go wrong throughout the entire episode, including curses and disappearing miniature horses. Parks and Recreation makes me laugh so hard, and this episode is no exception!

Frasier: Season 9, Episode 6 “Room Full of Heroes”

Frasier is a witty, entertaining show focused on the Crane family. In this particular episode, Frasier throws a Halloween party where people are supposed to dress up as their personal heroes. Frasier’s brother, Niles, dresses up as their dad, annoying Frasier, of course, and they continue to argue throughout the episode. As they always do in this feel-good show, they end up resolving their issues!

These are just a few of my favorite shows’ fall episodes (I really like sitcoms if you can’t tell!), but they are my go-to episodes when I want to curl up in my bed and embrace the fall vibes!