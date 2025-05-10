The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re like me, sometimes you’ll realize a whole day or even week of summer went by, and you did absolutely nothing except sit on the couch and watch TV. While relaxing is exactly what summer is for, and that is not a bad thing at all, here are some fun hobbies to pick up if you’re bored and looking for something to do!

Reading!

I know, basic. But it’s a classic! Curling up with a good book is absolutely my favorite pastime in the summer. And if you want to make it even more summer-y, my favorite thing to do is to go to my neighborhood pool and lie out in the sun while reading. If you’re looking for good, summer-y books, here are some of my recommendations:

Love and Other Words – Christina Lauren So good and so hard to put down.

Malibu Rising – Taylor Jenkins Reid She is my favorite author of all time, so to be honest, read any of her books!

The Summer I Turned Pretty series – Jenny Han I mean, it’s in the name. Plus, the third season comes out in July!

The Rom-Commers – Katherine Center Summer is the perfect time to read a sweet, cheesy romance.



Crocheting

While this one does take a little bit more time and materials, once you get the hang of it, it’s so fun to create little things that you can actually use. There is an abundance of tutorials on TikTok and YouTube, with so much inspiration and step-by-step instructions. This summer, I am hoping to crochet a book sleeve, a headband, and a car handle cover. This is ambitious because I am not very good, but I’m working on it! If you’re really advanced, you can even make cute tube tops or tank tops, which are perfect for the summer.

Gardening

Again, this one does take a little bit more planning and preparation, but it is so fun once you start to actually grow things. You do need to be wary of what plants do well in the Texas heat and how much sunlight they need, but some things are fairly easy to grow anyway. Some things are relatively easy to grow in small Texas gardens, including carrots, tomatoes, and lettuce. However, it is also extremely easy to grow herbs, and you will literally never run out of fresh herbs because of how fast they grow. However, if you grow mint, be sure to put it in its own pot without anything else because it literally takes over everything. If you’re looking for more things to plant, check out the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension, which outlines which plants work well in Texas!

Baking/Cooking

Another classic. Summer is the perfect time to work on your baking and cooking skills because you can impress your roommates or friends with your creations once you get back to school! Peaches, melons, tomatoes, and squash are especially good in the summertime, so finding things to make with this produce always turns out well. Citrus desserts are also a hit, especially after you’ve been in the hot sun. Things like pasta salads are also fun to throw together and take to the pool or on a cute picnic. Additionally, if you choose to garden, you could even use your fresh herbs or produce in your recipes!

Crafting

My resolution for this summer is just to create more things. Whether that be watercolor painting or clay fridge magnets, it always feels so good to finish something you made. I personally think the little clay magnets are so cute, and would look adorable on a fridge or a bulletin board. You can also do puzzles, paint by numbers kits, or coloring. Yes, I know those technically aren’t crafts, but I’m counting them!

There are so many fun things that you can do this summer, and these are just a few quick ideas of things that would be cute and easy to get started with! Happy Crafting!!