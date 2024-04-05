CHILIFEST IS BACK

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at TAMU chapter.

College Station, Texas, April 5, 2024 – Chilifest, the best weekend of the year. Round up your besties and take a short trip to Snook for what I’d say is like a college kid’s field day. Chilifest is a two-day country and rock music festival featuring performances from Chris Young, Randy Rogers Band, Wade Bowen, and my personal favorite – Kaitlin Butts.

Student organizations and fraternities work for months on wooden builds accustomed to their specific theme, set up lining the field of the event. Most college students buy a ticket specific to a different frat or org for Chilifest, which allows access to Chilifest for both days and entrance to that build, filled with drinks and easy-to-make food like hotdogs.

“It’s a marathon, not a sprint,” tips local College Station resident and A&M senior Madison Letendre. If you and your friends go to Chilifest this year, stay hydrated before and during the event. Stick close to your pals and take care of one another, and it should be filled with super fun memories.

For more information on Chilliest, check out Halee Decker’s article!